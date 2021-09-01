Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jeff Daniels on What Drew Him to the Small-Town Murder of ‘American Rust’

Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two-time Emmy winner talks his new Showtime mystery series, which follows in the footsteps of 'Mare of Easttown' and 'Broadchurch.'. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Rust#Murder#American Rust#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Jeff Daniels On Building & “Getting Off Book” For Showtime’s Drama Series ‘American Rust’ – Crew Call Podcast

If you’re looking for the best Americana drama nowadays, head over to the Pennsylvania rust belt. After HBO’s 15-Emmy nominated detective series Mare of Easttown, we now have Showtime’s American Rust based on Philipp Meyer’s novel starring 2x Emmy winner Jeff Daniels debuting on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10PM ET/PT. After starring in such monumental series as HBO’s The Newsroom, Netflix’s Godless and Showtime’s The Comey Rule, Daniels executive produces his first TV series here with American Rust. He nabbed Meyer’s book back in 2005 with his manager Paul Martino, who is also an EP on the Showtime drama series. Like those in Daniels’ canon, his Buell, PA police...
Chelsea, MIPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Daniels on why he keeps risking failure

At his home in Chelsea, Michigan, Jeff Daniels is right where he wants to be. "Something keeps you here?" asked correspondent Tracy Smith. "It's the humidity," Daniels replied. "I'm not comfortable unless I feel like I'm in a sauna." It's also where the 66-year-old actor thought he'd always be: "I...
TV SeriesPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

American Rust

SHOWTIME will premiere the new series American Rust, starring Emmy winner Jeff Daniels and Emmy nominee Maura Tierney, on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Based on Philipp Meyer’s celebrated debut novel, the series is a compelling family drama and a timeless story of wanting a brighter future while being held prisoner by the past. The story of survival and transcendence is told through the eyes of Del Harris (Daniels), the complicated and compromised chief of police in a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town full of good people making bad choices. When news of a murder rips through the town, Harris must decide what lengths he is willing to take to protect the son of the woman he loves (Tierney). Also starring are Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Julia Mayorga, Mark Pellegrino and Rob Yang.
MoviesBroadway.com

Find Out One of Jeff Daniels' Requirements for His To Kill a Mockingbird Return

Jeff Daniels & Gbenga Akinnagbe in "To Kill a Mockingbird" on Broadway. To Kill a Mockingbird will resume Broadway performances on October 5. When it does, Jeff Daniels will step back into the role of Atticus Finch. Emmy-winning host Tamsen Fadal spoke with him about returning to the play in the latest episode of The Broadway Show. "I'm excited to come back. I was surprised. I thought I was done," he said. "Doing Atticus for a year—I just didn't think I would ever top that, and I wasn't interested in trying."
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
Celebritiesmetv.com

Gee, Wally! Here are 9 things you never knew about Tony Dow

He went from diving to sculpting, with acting in between. Leave It to Beaver was not just about the Beaver. Sure, the youngest Cleaver has his name in the title, but big brother Wally was just as important a character. Teenager Tony Dow became an overnight idol thanks to his role as Wally. Hundreds of fan letters poured in weekly, often in pink stationery, sometimes scented. He was one of the first true teen idols of television.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Story Of NCIS' David McCallum's Heartbreaking Loss

David McCallum is most known for starring as the lovable and quirky Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the CBS crime drama "NCIS." However, the 87 year old began his acting career decades earlier, and older fans may remember him as U.N.C.L.E. agent Illya Kuryakin in the original "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." television series, which aired from 1964 to 1968, per IMDb. The veteran actor has enjoyed a long and successful career in the show business, and even went on to pen his own book in 2016: the twisted thriller, "Once a Crooked Man."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Rob Lowe And Melissa Gilbert Broke Up

Melissa Gilbert has been in the public eye ever since landing her career-defining role on the NBC series "Little House on the Prairie" in the early 1970s. The former child star grew up in a showbiz family — her grandfather, Harry Crane, was a comedy writer who helped to create "The Honeymooners," per Us Weekly, and her younger siblings, Jonathan and Sara Gilbert, both started acting as kids, on "Little House on the Prairie" and "Roseanne," respectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy