Jeff Daniels on What Drew Him to the Small-Town Murder of ‘American Rust’
The two-time Emmy winner talks his new Showtime mystery series, which follows in the footsteps of 'Mare of Easttown' and 'Broadchurch.'. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.www.mdjonline.com
Comments / 0