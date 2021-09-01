Cancel
Stocks holding gains after IHS Markit manufacturing update

By Market Watch
ForexTV.com
 6 days ago

Stocks holding gains after IHS Markit manufacturing update. Previous: : The debate over COVID-19 booster shots picks up steam. Will they be limited to certain high-risk Americans?. Next: Newswire’s Guided Tour Client Onclave Featured in Corporate Compliance Insights Article.

forextv.com

Stocksb975.com

European shares hover below record high, telecom stocks jump

(Reuters) – European stocks hovered below record highs on Tuesday as caution ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later this week offset gains in the telecoms sector following a Deutsche Telekom deal. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1% by 0719 GMT, after coming just a point below its...
StocksForexTV.com

Greenlane shares rise as analyst green lights the stock as a buy

Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares are up about 3% on Tuesday after the Boca Raton, Fla.-based maker of packaging, rolling papers, glass products and grinders for cannabis was initiated with a buy rating and $6 price target by Alliance Global Partners. The ratings move comes after the company completed its acquisition of KushCo Holdings Inc. on Sept. 1. Alliance Global analyst Aaron Grey said the combined company is positioned to capitalize on growth in the cannabis business. Greenlane is currently trading at about 1.1 times estimated calendar 2022 sales, well below other ancillary players. Greenlane stock is down 29% this year compared to a 19.8% gain by the Cannabis ETF and a declined of 10% by the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF .
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Price Forecast: An upward trendline to support XAU/USD at $1,814

On Tuesday, the gold price forecast remained bearish below the 1,824 resistance level. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Producer Price Index data later this week Forex trading market participants may sell below the $1824 level to target the $1,815 and $1,809. Gold prices closed at $1825.65 after placing a high of $1830.65 and a … Continued.
CurrenciesForexTV.com

USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Rejects Gains

The Canadian dollar tested support and resistance levels since Friday, and both levels remain intact. FX markets are cautious to start the week. China trade data was better than expected, with the …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CurrenciesForexTV.com

EUR/USD supported at 1.1860 despite weaker German ZEW Economic Sentiment

On Tuesday, the EUR/USD is trading with a neutral bias at the 1.1876 level as an upward channel supported it. Germany’s ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment fell 13.9 points to a new reading of 26.5 points. Forex trading market participants may look for a buy trade above 1.1861 with an initial target of $1.1888 and $1.1931 … Continued.
EconomyForexTV.com

China Exports Growth Tops Expectations In August

China’s exports grew more than expected in August, data from the General Administration of Customs revealed on Tuesday. Exports advanced 25.6 percent year-on-year in August, bigger than the economists’ forecast of 17.1 percent and July’s 19.3 percent increase. Imports increased 33.1 percent annually after rising 28.1 percent in July. Economists...
Financial ReportsForexTV.com

Paints maker PPG warns that Q3 sales will lag guidance by $225 million to $275 million due to shortages, higher costs

Shares of paint maker PPG Industries Inc. slid 4% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company said it expects third-quarter sales volumes to be lower by $225 million to $275 million from guidance issued at the start of the quarter, due to disruptions in commodity supply, chip shortages and continued logistics and transportation challenges in many regions, including the U.S., Europe and China. “In addition, raw material inflation for the third quarter is trending higher than previously communicated by about $60 million to $70 million,” the company said in a statement. The supply-chain disruptions have deteriorated since the company’s earnings announcement on July 19 and it is now withdrawing its third-quarter and full-year guidance. However, aggregate economic demand remains robust, it said, and PPG expects strong sales growth heading into 2022 once conditions normalize. Shares have gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20.8%.
MarketsForexTV.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Poised to Test 1.37 as Rising Yields Aid USD

GBP/USD falls below the key 1.3800 level as USD demand surges. The rise in US Treasury yields is supporting the US dollar. In the absence of any data, the selling may exacerbate in the pair. The GBP/USD price forecast shows a bearish bias as the Greenback surge stems from the better US Treasury yields. The … Continued.
StocksMoney Morning

Lucid Stock Prediction 2025: 936% Revenue Growth

Most EV companies post bold numbers to increase investor and consumer interest. Many of them might even refer to themselves as "Tesla Killers" with nothing to back it up. But Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) seems different. This company is the product of a SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp. (NYSE: CCIV), one of the most talked-about to date, billed as the largest SPAC deal ever for an electric vehicle stock, at $12 billion.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,185% to 12,629% by 2023

Sales growth alone doesn't give investors the full story behind these companies. Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have thrived. Historically low lending rates, an ongoing quantitative easing program designed to weigh down long-term bond yields, and a free-spending Congress have all helped to make cheap capital widely abundant for businesses. This is helping to fuel acquisitions, hiring, and (most importantly) innovation.
EconomyForexTV.com

Pound Slightly Down After U.K. Construction PMI Data

At 4.30 am ET Monday, IHS Markit has released UK construction PMI data for August. The pound fell slightly against its major counterparts after the data. The pound was trading at 1.3843 against the greenback, 152.11 against the yen, 1.2676 against the franc and 0.8569 against the euro around 4:35 am ET.
MarketsForexTV.com

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Weakens For Second Month

Eurozone investor confidence deteriorated for the second straight month in September, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Monday. The investor confidence index fell to 19.6 in September from 22.2 in the previous month. The expected reading was 19.7. The current situation index held steady at 30.8 in...
ConstructionForexTV.com

UK Construction Sector Expands At Slower Pace In August

The UK construction sector growth slowed in August as restricted supply of materials and transport began to weigh on overall activity, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 55.2 in August from 58.7 in July. The...
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Edges Lower As Dollar Rebounds

Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the U.S. dollar recovered some ground after having fallen at the end of last week to a one-month low on disappointing jobs data. Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,823.61 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,825.55. Gold...
ConstructionForexTV.com

German Construction PMI At 3-month Low

Germany’s construction activity contracted further in August, at the sharpest rate in three months, survey results from IHS Markit showed Monday. The construction purchasing managers’ index fell to 44.6 from 47.1 in July. Any reading below 50 suggests decline in activity in the sector. The latest reading was the lowest...
IndustryForexTV.com

Czech Industrial Production Growth Slows In July

The Czech Republic’s industrial production rose at a softer pace, while construction output decreased in November, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday. Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 7.0 percent year-on-year in July, after a 11.1 percent growth in June. Economists had forecast a 5.0 percent increase.
MarketsWoonsocket Call

Will ETFs Gain On Upbeat US Manufacturing Data For August?

The latest ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for the United States is painting a rosy picture for the industrial sector. The metric rose to 59.9 in August from 59.5 in July and surpassed forecasts of 58.6, per Reuters.
MarketsForexTV.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: WTI, NFP Pushing to 1.25, Eying BOC & Jobs

USD/CAD pair seems strongly dominated by the bears just above the 1.2500 area. Rising oil prices and dismal US data led the Canadian dollar to benefit from the situation. Canadian elections may weigh on the CAD and provide slight respite to the USD/CAD pair. The USD/CAD weekly forecast is bearish after the US NFP report … Continued.

