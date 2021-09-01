Cancel
Soccer

Crewe forward Owen Dale joins Blackpool on loan

newschain
 6 days ago
Owen Dale has joined Blackpool on loan (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Blackpool have confirmed the signing of Crewe forward Owen Dale on loan until January, with a view to making the move permanent then.

The 22-year-old was the Railwaymen’s player of the year last term, scoring 12 goals, including their goal of the season – an overhead-kick against Burton.

“I’m very happy and very excited to finally get it over the line,” he told the club’s website. “It’s going to be a massive experience for me, but it’s one that I’m looking forward to. I just can’t wait to get going.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the lads and getting involved in the team.”

Boss Neil Critchley said: “Owen is an exciting, attacking player who we have been keen to bring to the club this summer.

“He had a fantastic season for Crewe last season and is somebody that I coached during his formative years in the academy, having joined when he was six.

“He’s had a great upbringing at Crewe and has the appetite, drive and enthusiasm to come here and play for Blackpool.

“I’m excited to be working with him again and I’m sure our supporters will appreciate his qualities.”

