Bluffton, IN

Closed early

Bluffton News-Banner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoosier Highway at Ash Road near Travisville south of Bluffton closed Tuesday, a week ahead of the schedule announced Monday. County Engineer Nate Rumschlag said the contractor for the project, which calls for the replacement of the bridge over the Neff Ditch just north of Ash Road, “has apologized but they are starting work (Tuesday) and have closed the roadway ahead of the schedule sent out (Monday). All detours are currently in place.” The roadway is expected to be closed for three months. The signs, below on Ash Road, were up by lunchtime Tuesday but no crews were on site, as seen above along Hoosier Highway. (Photos by Jessica Bricker)

