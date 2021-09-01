Where to leave a Fortnite IO car at an alien settlement

If you’re wondering where to find a bus stop to leave secret documents in Fortnite then you’re probably on Marigold’s week 13 quest. There are loads of Fortnite bus stop locations scattered all over the map but luckily, they’re all in pretty obvious spots near roads and built-up areas. Although, there’s no current service between these stops, so your best option for getting to one quickly and easily is to glide towards one right at the start of a match from the only operating bus in Fortnite, the Battle Bus. Otherwise, it’s going to have to be a bit of a trek on foot unless you can get yourself a car. We've marked 17 Fortnite bus stop locations for you to leave the secret documents at, so drop them off at the start of a match then get eliminating the competition and for that Victory Royale.