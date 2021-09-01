Where to leave a Fortnite IO car at an alien settlement
To leave a Fortnite IO car at an alien settlement you need to know two things – where to get that specific vehicle, and which location you have to deliver it to. You may have previously noticed the sleek black rides as pictured above, but perhaps you didn't make the connection that they have the Imagined Order emblem displayed on the side to denote them as IO cars. There are plenty of vehicles dotted around Fortnite, but if you want to pick up this one in particular to complete the legendary quest then here's where to find a Fortnite IO car and how to leave it at an alien settlement.www.gamesradar.com
