Public Safety

Man Tosses His Penis Out of Car Window During Car Chase With Police

 6 days ago
A Tennessee man allegedly flung his own severed penis out of his car window during a police chase last week—and said voices on the radio told him to do it in order to save the world. Tyson Gilbert, 39, had parked his car partially blocking the highway when police first...

