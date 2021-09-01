Where to deploy Fortnite pallets with Cat Food around the IO base

Fortnite books on explosions may not be particularly light reading, unless blowing stuff up is your thing of course, but you'll need to search for this combustible documentation to complete one of the weekly quests. If the books look familiar, that's because they appeared earlier in the season as Doomsday Preppers guides, though that was part of a long-gone legendary quest so we'll forgive you if you haven't felt an immediate flicker of recognition on seeing them in Fortnite. If you're ready to turn up the heat and have a blast, then these are the Fortnite books on explosions locations we've discovered in Steamy Stacks, Dirty Docks, and Catty Corner – as you only need to search for two in total, you can complete this quest in any of those points of interest.