Where to deploy Fortnite pallets with Cat Food around the IO base
If you need some help finding the Fortnite cat food pallet locations for one of Marigold’s week 13 challenges, we’ve got you covered. For this legendary quest, you need to place two pallets with cat food around Corny Complex in Fortnite. Helpfully, there are only three possible locations around this area and they’re all quite close to each other. We recommend landing at Corny Complex at the start of your next match so that you can quickly deploy the two cat food pallets to get this challenge done, and then you can focus on winning the match.www.gamesradar.com
