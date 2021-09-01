CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors and American Red Cross to Host Thrive City Community Blood Drive on Sept. 7

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden State Warriors and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host a Thrive City Community Blood Drive for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions on Tuesday, September 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The blood drive, which will be held at Thrive City, the plaza surrounding Chase Center, aims to attract a diverse group of blood donors, some of whom may be able to help patients with different illnesses or inherited diseases, such as sickle cell anemia.

