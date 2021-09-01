Warriors and American Red Cross to Host Thrive City Community Blood Drive on Sept. 7

Blood supplies continue to be low and the Red Cross is offering new incentives for those who care enough to give. As fall approaches, the American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to help end their ongoing critical need for blood. There is concern that the latest rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and hurricane season, which just saw Ida touch land last weekend, may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen a 10% decrease in donors.