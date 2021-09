Andrew Moloney isn’t holding back in his career, as the Aussie is determined to become a two time world champion in the not so distant future. Moloney has been known to travel the world and never take the easy route. Having traveled to Glasgow to win the Commonwealth Games in 2014, all the way to defending his world title in the United States as a pro. The Australian has never mapped out easy routes, and already has his sights set on a route back to being a world champion.