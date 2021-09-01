Vader Seeks Luke and Doctor Aphra Plots an Escape in Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters Crossover – Exclusive Preview

Let’s talk about Cad Bane and Boba Fett! The Book of Boba Fett is only a couple of months away and we here at LRMonline/GenreVerse cannot wait for it to premiere. Even with production still going on there is very little known about the show’s actual story. The announcement of the show itself was a complete surprise at the end of The Mandalorian season two. As we inch closer to the premiere we have some clues as to who will be appearing. We know that Fennec Shand played by Ming-Na Wen will be in the show alongside Boba Fett. Rumors were swirling around over the summer that Tymothy Olyphant will be back as Cobb Vanth. Earlier this year LRMonline reported that Bossk would be appearing in the show as well. However we have a new name for that list.