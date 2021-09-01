U of L attempting a semblance of normalcy for fall 2021 semester
For University of Louisville students and staff alike, this fall semester may give some a little deja vu. With COVID-19 cases steadily climbing to the level they were during the winter of 2020, U of L has reinstated a mask mandate for all students and staff in indoor settings. Jefferson County has seen over 3,000 new cases during the week of August 22 alone, and the number continues to grow due to the high transmissibility of the Delta variant.www.louisvillecardinal.com
