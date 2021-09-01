Cancel
U of L attempting a semblance of normalcy for fall 2021 semester

Louisville Cardinal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor University of Louisville students and staff alike, this fall semester may give some a little deja vu. With COVID-19 cases steadily climbing to the level they were during the winter of 2020, U of L has reinstated a mask mandate for all students and staff in indoor settings. Jefferson County has seen over 3,000 new cases during the week of August 22 alone, and the number continues to grow due to the high transmissibility of the Delta variant.

Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

Fall 2021 Semester first week update

During this first week of the Fall 2021 Semester, we return to campus optimistic about the future and the opportunities that resuming in-person education, research and student services present. At the same time, we are acutely aware of the stress and strain of starting another school year with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting our campus community.
Des Moines, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

VanKirk Career Academy Prepares For Fall Semester

Much like area public schools beginning their school year, the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) VanKirk Career Academy is preparing for its start tomorrow. Director Eddie Diaz says tomorrow will mark the beginning of the fall semester for students. Diaz says there is excitement around getting back to class.
CollegesWOLF

Students return to King's College for fall 2021, COVID rules implemented

WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — In July, Kings College announced that they would require all students to receive a COVID vaccine or have a signed informed consent waiver on file prior to returning to campus for the fall semester. First-year students began moving in yesterday. In addition to vaccination...
Bronx, NYlehman.edu

President Delgado Marks the Start of Lehman’s Fall ’21 Semester

Welcome to the first day of the academic year at Lehman and the start of the Fall 2021 semester. Like me, many of you have been looking forward to this day for a long time. Today marks the beginning of what we hope will be a transition back toward greater normalcy but also the beginning of many students’ educational experience and the continuation of others who have persevered through an unprecedented period at Lehman.
Providence, RITurnto10.com

Rhode Island College delays start of fall semester

Rhode Island College said it is pushing back the start of the fall semester to Sept. 8 to give students more time to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. A spokesman said more than 72% of students have produced proof of vaccination or been given an exemption. "In order to provide...
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

First Day Of 2021 Fall Semester Classes At UNM-LA

UNM-LA Students after an in-person class Monday on the UNM-LA campus. Photo by Sarah Jimenez/UNM-LA Professor Maryjane Giesler teaching English 1110X: Composition 1, Stretch 1 Monday at UNM-LA. Photo by Sarah Jimenez/UNM-LA UNM-LA News:. The University of New Mexico-Los Alamos (UNM-LA) welcomed students for the first day of the Fall...
CollegesMarconews.com

I'm a junior, and I’ve experienced only one 'normal' semester of college

I’ve heard this question so often that I should have an eloquent response prepared. Yet, my answer is underwhelming: “I don’t know.”. I am among the millions of students who attended Zoom University. As a junior, I’ve experienced only one “normal” semester. I even hesitate to categorize freshman fall as normal; incoming students are bombarded with mandatory orientation events and introductory club meetings, only to be lonely among the confused undergraduates who use Google Maps to locate their own dormitories.
Collegescsun.edu

Campus Ramps Up for Fall Semester

The CSUN community has eagerly awaited a more robust return to campus. A large slate of in-person classes begins Aug. 28. With that also comes the return of more services and new happenings to further move all Matadors forward. The following are some of the CSUN activities and features that...
kinyradio.com

Fall Semester at UAS underway with pandemic protocols in place

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Fall Semester at the University of Alaska Southeast started up Monday. Chancellor Dr. Karen Carey said on Action Line that they are excited to be back and that the buzz with the students is great. Enrollment is down a bit and she attributes that to...
Carson City, NVNevada Appeal

WNC News and Notes: Start of fall semester nears

Time is winding down to ensure your spot at Western Nevada College for fall semester. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 30 and there are many in-person classes to choose from, including biology, chemistry, emergency medical services, nursing assistant, English, geology, mathematics, psychology, welding, painting, ceramics and auto mechanics. Students are eligible...
Iowa City, IAuiowa.edu

Welcome to the fall 2021 semester, Hawkeyes!

The University of Iowa welcomed students back to campus for the start of the fall 2021 semester and celebrated the return to an in-person experience with numerous OnIowa! events to help get them acclimated to campus. Black and gold could be seen everywhere in anticipation of the start of classes...
Holland, MIhope.edu

Fall Semester Classes at Hope to Begin on Aug. 31

The incoming freshman Class of 2025 will arrive on Friday, Aug. 27, with New Student Orientation beginning that evening and continuing through Monday, Aug. 30. The college’s Opening Convocation will be on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. at the Richard and Helen DeVos Fieldhouse (relocated from Ray and Sue Smith Stadium due to the high temperatures anticipated that day) and will feature an address by Dr. Gerald Griffin, who is interim provost and an associate professor in the departments of biology and psychology.
Utica, NYNEWS10 ABC

SUNY Polytechnic Institute fall semester plans

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — Although there are vaccines and there’s been talk of booster shots, schools like SUNY Poly aren’t totally in the clear. The school is enforcing a number of safety protocols heading into this school year. “SUNY system administration passed a resolution, actually, in June of 2021 that...
Paris, TXeasttexasradio.com

PJC Prepares for Aug. 30 Fall Semester Start

Paris Junior College has seen a lot of activity as the campus prepares for the fall semester starting Monday, August 30. To keep students as safe as possible from the COVID-19 pandemic, a free Vaccination Clinic will be held on that first day of class at the Paris campus. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom and all students, faculty and staff who are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to get their first shot. As encouragement, those who show proof of full vaccination will receive $100 later this semester.
Reading, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Alvernia welcomes students to campus for fall semester

READING, Pa. — The Class of 2025 is preparing to make its mark on Alvernia University in Reading. More than 500 first-year and transfer students arrived on campus Thursday for the start of the fall semester. This is the second-straight year that Alvernia has welcomed 500 or more new students.
Plattsburgh, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh State welcomes students and staff for fall semester

PLATTSBURGH | SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi welcomed faculty and staff back to campus Aug. 27, drawing attention to deep preparation for the semester and the work ahead in shepherding the next class of Cardinals. “The past 18 months have tested us,” he said. “They challenged us. And they have...
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Area colleges issue COVID-19 protocols for fall semester

EAST TEXAS — With the fall semester beginning or close at hand for East Texas college students, a close eye is being kept on the threat of COVID-19. According to the UT Tyler website, “We strongly encourage all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated. The NET Health mobile vaccine clinic is on campus for your convenience. COVID testing is also available if you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.” The TJC website says, “COVID-19 is still continuing in our world and in our community, but vaccines are readily available for protection. TJC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation very closely and will adapt policies and procedures as necessary to keep our students, employees and campus safe and healthy.”
Casper, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper College students head back to class for fall semester

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - You may be noticing more traffic in Casper lately which means students are back in town for the fall semester at Casper College. Staff says both faculty and staff are excited to be back on campus. Although the campus remained open last year, staff says this year has the normalcy they missed.
Philadelphia, PAupenn.edu

A message to the campus community on the start of the Fall semester

Amy Gutmann, President; Beth Winkelstein, Interim Provost; and Craig Carnaroli, Senior Executive Vice President. We are writing to update you on the important additional steps that we are taking since our last communication to help our students, faculty, staff, and postdocs safely navigate the semester and to provide important links to more information and resources.
Ferrum, VAFranklin News Post

Students arrive at Ferrum College for fall semester

After learning from both successes and failures over the first 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferrum College is looking to have a strong 2021-2022 academic year. Classes started Monday after students returned to campus over the weekend. The incoming freshman class is made up of 300 students. David Johns,...

