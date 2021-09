New Hampshire is a great place to live! We have it all. The ocean, the mountains, the lakes, Story Land, the first library in America, I could go on and on! And taxes? Who needs 'em! It is a terrific place to raise a family. Of course when you are considering moving anywhere, ideally you would like to buy/rent property in a safe town with low crime rates. Did you know that out of the 50 states, New Hampshire has the second-lowest rate for both violent crime and property crime according to safewise.com? New England as a whole has some of the lowest crime rates in the country!