Just a plea from a concerned mama

Last month I overheard my grown-up son discussing the numerous women he is ‘juggling’. I spoke to my daughter about it and she confirmed that this wasn’t just bravado. I understand that he has cheated on his past girlfriends – both lovely women who my husband and I were fond of – and has ‘ghosted’ others. I tried to have a conversation with him, but he shrugged it off, arguing that this is how people are these days. It’s certainly not how his dad and I raised him, and it’s upsetting to witness. He has his own flat, a good job in IT, nice friends, but he’s 29, so should have long grown out of this. How would you approach this? — Disappointed.
Comments / 0