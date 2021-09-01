Cancel
Seattle, WA

Members of the Seattle Weavers’ Guild create one-of-a-kind crafts — and friendships

By Christy Karras
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEN THE SOUTHEAST Seattle Senior Center came to the Seattle Weavers’ Guild and asked for help with 25 looms that were collecting dust in a back room as the legacy of a project started decades ago, Linda Stryker helped resurrect them into a teaching tool. “It’s been a wonderful thing,” she tells me during a recent guild “show and tell” gathering, noting that the project has drawn everyone from Scout troops to older folks looking for a new hobby.

