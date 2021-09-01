At a CAGR 7.9% Cable Management Market to Reach $35.02 Billion by 2027

Cancel
Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cable Management Market by Type (Cable Trays, Cable Raceway, Cable Conduits, Cable Connectors &Glands, Cable Carriers, cable Lugs, Cable Junction Boxes, and Others), and End User (IT & Telecommunication, Commercial Construction, Energy, Manufacturing and Automation, Marine, Mining, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cable management market generated $18.31 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $35.02 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

