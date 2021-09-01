Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Trustee Phil Knight donates $15 million to Brookings’s Foreign Policy program

Brookings Institution
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C. — The Brookings Institution announced today that Trustee Phil Knight has made a transformative gift of $15 million to its Foreign Policy program, the largest commitment in Brookings’s history to a single research program from an individual donor. This support will establish an endowed Philip H. Knight Chair in Defense and Strategy and provide five years of support to the Center on Security, Strategy, and Technology. The Center will be renamed the Strobe Talbott Center on Security, Strategy, and Technology, in honor of the institution’s previous president, who served from July 2002 to October 2017. The naming of the Center in honor of Strobe Talbott recognizes his remarkable contributions to Brookings and to American foreign policy over a long career in journalism, public service, and academia.

www.brookings.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Policy#Trustee#Charity#The Brookings Institution#Philip H Knight Chair#Defense And Strategy#Center#American#The Knight Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
International Relations
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

USDA Establishes $400 Million Dairy Donation Program

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh Wednesday announced the establishment of a $400 million Dairy Donation Program (DDP) on a call with Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow. The DDP, established by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) in accordance with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, aims to facilitate timely dairy product donations while reducing food waste.
U.S. Politicskcpw.org

U.S. Foreign Policy in Uncertain Times

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2021) — Today, a panel discussion on the foreign policy of the Biden administration during unprecedented times. Even as the U.S. approaches a fully vaccinated population, India, Brazil and many African countries are experiencing the worst COVID-19 caseloads of the pandemic. Vaccine patent waivers have become a top global issue as developing countries ask to manufacture and distribute privately-owned vaccines themselves. The Biden administration has signaled it will not stand in the way of such waivers, but the negotiations are still slow going at the World Trade Organization.
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

America’s confrontational foreign policy failed. It should pursue a cooperative global policy.

During the past 60 years, the United States has suffered a series of failed wars in Indochina, Central America, the Middle East, and Afghanistan. Each of these wars produced mayhem and suffering, followed by an American retreat. While the American right wing has always argued that success needed just one more surge or bombing spree, the truth has been simpler and sadder. Ours have been wars of hatred, not logic, and doomed to fail — at a mind-boggling human and financial cost.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

In defense of the much-maligned foreign policy establishment

After America’s first military defeat, in the Vietnam War, there were understandable attacks on the foreign policy establishment — “the best and the brightest,” in David Halberstam’s biting phrase. Now, after America’s second military defeat, in the Afghanistan War, there is equally understandable criticism of what some call “the Blob” or “the deep state.”
Foreign Policyrealcleardefense.com

The American Foreign Policy Establishment and the Sino-Russian Split

The principal voice of the U.S. foreign policy establishment is Foreign Affairs, published by the Council on Foreign Relations. Six times a year, the journal features articles by current and former Washington D.C. policymakers and scholars, foreign political leaders and scholars, and other writers and observers who, with some notable exceptions, write from a conventionally liberal perspective. Foreign Affairs is the bible of the globalists who promote multinational solutions to the world’s problems, whether the problem is climate change, international terrorism, conflicts and wars throughout the world, nuclear proliferation, the pandemic and other global health concerns, human rights, and the global balance of power.
U.S. PoliticsBrookings Institution

A new federal grant should make regional leaders rethink their industry clusters

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) recently launched a $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge (BBBRC) grant to transform regional economies by investing in industry clusters that generate high-value, inclusive economic growth. The EDA expects to provide $500,000 planning grants to 50 to 60 regional finalists before investing $25 million to $75 million in 20 to 30 of those regions over several years.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
Congress & CourtsMotley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payments? Here's the Reality as of Today

Never say never, but getting Congress to agree to monthly stimulus payments appears to be a long shot. There is currently a Change.org petition calling for Congress to pass a bill that would send a monthly $2,000 check to every eligible adult. In addition, families with children would receive an extra $1,000 per child in their bank accounts. For a family of four with two adults and two children at home, that's $6,000 per month.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
POTUSTelegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

The Government Is Lying About Vaccines And Ivermectin – But Why?

It’s been quite a week. I’ve been in the media business for decades and I’ve never before witnessed such lies, exaggeration and outright fraud. All with the intent to force everyone to be vaccinated. The question is why?. Let’s start with the vaccine itself. The results in Israel prove what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy