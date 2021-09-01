Trustee Phil Knight donates $15 million to Brookings’s Foreign Policy program
Washington, D.C. — The Brookings Institution announced today that Trustee Phil Knight has made a transformative gift of $15 million to its Foreign Policy program, the largest commitment in Brookings’s history to a single research program from an individual donor. This support will establish an endowed Philip H. Knight Chair in Defense and Strategy and provide five years of support to the Center on Security, Strategy, and Technology. The Center will be renamed the Strobe Talbott Center on Security, Strategy, and Technology, in honor of the institution’s previous president, who served from July 2002 to October 2017. The naming of the Center in honor of Strobe Talbott recognizes his remarkable contributions to Brookings and to American foreign policy over a long career in journalism, public service, and academia.www.brookings.edu
Comments / 0