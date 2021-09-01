Cancel
2021 NFL Preseason All-Rookie Team: Patriots' Mac Jones starts at QB, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons headlines on defense

Cover picture for the articleYou can say “it's only preseason” until you’re blue in the face, but the simple fact of the matter is that all NFL fans would rather see their 2021 NFL Draft pick make this list than not make it. In assembling this team, we gave deference to those who ran...

Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLBleacher Report

8 NFL Rookies Already Looking Like Draft-Day Steals

History has shown it's never fair to judge an NFL prospect until he has been in the league for a few seasons. Quarterback Jared Goff, for example, went from looking like a draft bust to an MVP candidate to trade fodder in a span of five years. However, making quick...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Patriots' Brian Hoyer offers high praise for rookie QB Mac Jones

It remains unclear if New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones can do enough to win the starting job over veteran Cam Newton, but the No. 15 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft certainly impressed teammates while Newton missed five days of work because of a "misunderstanding" of the league's COVID-19 protocols.
NFLNBC Washington

Preseason Rookie QB Rankings: Mac Jones, Zach Wilson Shine in Week 2

Preseason rookie QB rankings: Jones, Wilson shine in Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Week 2 of the NFL preseason is officially in the books. The New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars have all had the chance to evaluate their newest signal-callers.
NFLpff.com

New England Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones aces important test in joint practice vs. Giants

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones saved his best practice for the most opportune time Wednesday in a joint session with the New York Giants. With Cam Newton out due to COVID protocol, Jones took every first-team rep and nearly every competitive dropback in Wednesday’s practice, going 48-of-55 combined in 1-on-1s, 7-on-7s and full-team 11-on-11 drills, in the midst of a quarterback competition. The Alabama product rarely faltered, taking one sack, being charged with one delay of game penalty and throwing one near-interception that was dropped by Giants safety Xavier McKinney in 11-on-11s. Otherwise, Jones didn’t throw more than two incompletions in any series, and one of his best throws came late on a deep touchdown to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers down the left sideline.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: “Built whole defense around Micah Parsons”

The Dallas Cowboys called an audible in the 2021 NFL Draft when both of their top targets, Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain Jr went off the board in front of them. After a slight time-buying trade with Philly, they made their selection: Penn State linebacker extraordinaire, Micah Parson. The selection...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Patriots QB Mac Jones finally tosses his first career NFL touchdown vs Giants

It took him a while, but New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has finally recorded his first (unofficial) passing touchdown in the NFL. During the Patriots’ preseason finale against the New York Giants, Jones put the finishing touches on a six play, 75-yard drive with a keen 17-yard passing touchdown to second-year wide receiver Isaiah Zuber.
NFLtdalabamamag.com

Patriots’ QB Mac Jones ends strong preseason with first TD pass versus Giants

He told reporters he will be ready when his time comes. Mac Jones’ time for the New England Patriots may come in week one. His performances have been steady throughout NFL Preseason, but his best moment came in Sunday’s game versus the New York Giants. Jones replaced Cam Newton in the third quarter, and the Patriots trailed 6-7. The 15th overall pick took the team on a 75-yard touchdown drive in six plays. He connected with wide receiver Isaiah Zuber for a 17-yard score. Jones’ first touchdown of preseason gave New England a 12-7 advantage.
NFLtdalabamamag.com

BREAKING: New England Patriots name Mac Jones the starting QB

According to a report by the Boston Globe, the New England Patriots have released quarterback Cam Newton and have named rookie Mac Jones the starting quarterback. Jones is coming off of an impressive preseason completing 36 of 52 passes for 388 yards and one touchdown. The former Alabama star will...
NFLDetroit Free Press

Mac Jones has earned his teammates' respect. Will the rookie win the Patriots' QB job over Cam Newton?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – As soon as the ball was snapped, Mac Jones was under pressure. The quarterback rolled out of the pocket before quickly hitting Jakobi Meyers for a short gain. As soon as the play was over, Matt Judon ran up to the rookie. Although the conversation couldn’t be heard, it appeared the Pro Bowl pass rusher was letting Jones know he thought he would’ve sacked him.
NFLnewsbrig.com

Giants defense bounces back against Patriots rookie Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — In some ways, the Giants helped create a monster. They were so bad on defense Wednesday, the first day of two joint practices with the Patriots, that Mac Jones, the rookie quarterback competing with veteran Cam Newton for the New England starting job, looked like the steal of the entire NFL draft. He torched the Giants, and Patriots Nation went agog over his showing, believing the kid might actually have a chance to be the No. 1 quarterback on opening day.

