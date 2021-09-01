2021 NFL Preseason All-Rookie Team: Patriots' Mac Jones starts at QB, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons headlines on defense

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones saved his best practice for the most opportune time Wednesday in a joint session with the New York Giants. With Cam Newton out due to COVID protocol, Jones took every first-team rep and nearly every competitive dropback in Wednesday’s practice, going 48-of-55 combined in 1-on-1s, 7-on-7s and full-team 11-on-11 drills, in the midst of a quarterback competition. The Alabama product rarely faltered, taking one sack, being charged with one delay of game penalty and throwing one near-interception that was dropped by Giants safety Xavier McKinney in 11-on-11s. Otherwise, Jones didn’t throw more than two incompletions in any series, and one of his best throws came late on a deep touchdown to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers down the left sideline.