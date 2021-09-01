Cancel
Covid: Sri Lanka in economic emergency as food prices soar

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
 7 days ago

Sri Lanka has declared an economic emergency, after a steep fall in the value of the South Asian country's currency caused a spike in food prices. Authorities say they will take control of the supply of basic food items, including rice and sugar, and set prices in an attempt to control rising inflation.

