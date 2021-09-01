Cancel
Hello Kitty Is Joining Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGA has revealed the latest character joining Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as Hello Kitty is making their way into a ball this time. The iconic character almost looks like they're suited to being in the ball, as you can see here, rolling around on all of these puzzling tracks. Aside from bringing their signature friendship and kindness to Jungle Island, they'll be a fully playable DLC character that you will be able to purchase on all platforms for just $5. What's more, you won't need to wait that long to play the character as they will be available at launch on October 5th.

