Prosus Announces $4.7bn Acquisition

By Shaun Murison https://www.ig.com/en
investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePayU a fintech and payments subsidiary of Prosus (JO: PRXJn ), has announced that an agreement has been reached with the shareholders of the Indian digital payments provider BillDesk to acquire BillDesk for US$4.7 billion. The proposed acquisition will see PayU become one of the leading online payment providers globally...

za.investing.com

#Prosus#Payu#Fintech#Indian#Tpv#Payment Acceptance#Api
