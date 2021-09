GREENSBURG — The Caleb Brown Memorial 5K Race, which usually starts on the Greensburg Square near the Fall Festival Stage, will be in a different location this year. “Due to unforeseen road construction/bridge closure on our typical route, we are moving the 5K to the Greensburg High School/Elementary area,” said Special Olympics Event organizer Jenny Maddux. “But it will still be on Saturday, September 18th, with registration beginning at 7 a.m. for those who have not registered beforehand.”