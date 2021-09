Shoppers can order prepared food by two dozen restaurant brands, from Cheesecake Factory to Cinnabon to Kraft Mac & Cheese. When shopping at Walmart, you don't expect to find only one brand of potato chips: They'll have Lay's and Kettle and Pringles — and you can toss all three into a single cart and buy them all at once if you want. Now, thanks to a partnership with Ghost Kitchens — a Canadian company that allows restaurants to operate beyond their usual brick-and-mortar locations — some Walmart stores will offer customers a similar experience for takeout meals. Simply head to the Ghost Kitchens counter, mix and match items from as many as two dozen recognizable restaurant brands, and collect your motley feast when you're done shopping.