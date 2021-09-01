Cancel
Advanced analytics for dissolving data silos

American Banker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe growing need for data storage has heightened the proliferation of data silos. These silos constrain insights to department-specific findings from disparate data streams. Advanced Analytics for Dissolving Data Silos summarizes a February 2021 roundtable sponsored by One World Identity and SAS, with additional participation from MIT and Capital One. This white paper includes key takeaways from the discussion and a look at data silos as threat vectors, with particular focus on the financial industry. Readers will learn how organizations can apply machine learning and artificial intelligence to battle fraud, confirm customer identities and build data systems to avoid potential silos.

