Automated Layout Technology’s Lightning Rail cuts fabrication time

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe patented Lightning Rail automated layout system from Automated Layout Technology eliminates the skilled manual layout hours involved in fabricating handrails, stair stringers, and ladders. The system uses a simple DXF file, exported from the user’s detailing software, for the operator to generate a printout on the rigid steel table to start laying out in minutes.

Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Helitow Cart introduces ground handling solution for Bell 505

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 19 seconds. Helitow Cart is pleased to announce the recently designed ground handling solution ideal for the Bell 505. The V910 Heli-Carrier has a narrow body allowing it to easily slide under the aircraft and lift it completely, eliminating the need for ground handling wheels. Its extendable arms make it extremely easy to position under the aircraft and the Heli-Carrier systems use the counterweight balance to lift the helicopter, making it an effortless and safe one-person operation. The V910 is the perfect solution for private owners and light commercial operators moving aircraft on hard surfaces.
Economythefabricator.com

Cutting Edge Fabrication invests in automated welding

Cutting Edge Fabrication (CEF) has installed a high-production PerformArc robotic welding system at its Milwaukee location. The pre-engineered cell features Panasonic robotics and Miller Electric welding technology, optimized for automotive, manufacturing, and fabrication applications. The A/B split station allows the operator to perform setup and part removal on one station...
Electronicsmining-technology.com

EXAIR’s New Catalogue 33 Features New Safety Air Guns, Static Eliminators, Atomizing Nozzles and Industrial Vacuums

EXAIR’s new Catalogue 33 is our best catalogue yet; a full color technical guide offering solutions to common industrial conveying, cooling, cleaning, blowoff, drying, coating and static electricity problems. The greatly expanded Catalogue 33 introduces new VariBlast Precision Safety Air Guns, the Intellistat Static Eliminators, Liquid Atomizing Spray Nozzles, and the EasySwitch Wet-Dry vacuum. A best practices section for using compressed air products has also been added.
Technologythefabricator.com

Metal fabricator's productivity increases up to 20% with wireless headsets

Cleveland-based AT&F produces high-quality metal fabrications for projects from submarines and armored vehicles to cranes and railcars. A focus on massive scale and size of equipment gives the fabricator exceptional manufacturing capabilities, but distance, noise, and hearing protection complicate conversations among team members in the production facilities. For instance, on...
Businessthefabricator.com

Platform 3D-prints small parts from metal alloys

Metal additive manufacturing company Holo announced that its proprietary additive manufacturing platform 3D-prints small parts from copper, stainless steel, and any other alloy available as a powder that can be sintered. According to the company, its high-throughput PureForm MicroAM can print parts with features smaller than 50 μm, facilitating its...
Industrythefabricator.com

Consumables Corner: Diagnosing stainless steel flux-core weld failures

Q: We are repair welding steel scrapers inside of a dryer system that is in a wet environment. Our welds are failing inspection because of porosity, undercut, and weld cracking. We are welding A514 to A36 with 0.045-in.-dia., all-position, flux-cored 309L with 75% argon/25% carbon dioxide gas for better wear resistance.
Softwarethefabricator.com

Beckhoff’s TwinCAT Analytics software includes more condition monitoring functions

TwinCAT Analytics software from Beckhoff offers a complete workflow from acquisition of data to its storage and analysis to dashboards for continuous machine monitoring. Traditional condition monitoring algorithms are available in the software using simple configuration with no programming requirements. This addition optimizes both the standard workflow and spontaneous measurements, such as during machine commissioning or service, says the company.
Electronicsthefabricator.com

EdgeSafe railing from PS Safety Access is customizable

PS Safety Access has introduced the EdgeSafe safety railing. This combination of railing components is customizable and serves as the foundation for a complete safety system. The railing protects workers from elevated edges, controls floor traffic, and guards hazardous machines. The railing is sold in four components: 1-1/2-in. Sch. 40...
Economythefabricator.com

EMH AL System lamp post cranes expand workstation versatility

EMH AL System lamp post workstation cranes offer workstation placement versatility for convenient access. According to the company, the cranes are economical, easy to install, and maintenance-free. They feature lightweight aluminum track profiles for loads up to 2,200 lbs., the company’s exclusive T-slot design for splicing two pieces of rail together, anodized enclosed rails, and anti-kickup nylon wheels.
Electronicsthefabricator.com

ZnSe focusing lenses from Laser Research Optics made for high-powered steel cutting lasers

Laser Research Optics offers ZnSe CO2 focusing lenses in 1.5- to 2.5-in. ODs with focal lengths from 5 to 10 in. in 0.5-in. increments to match specific steel cutting applications. They are available with standard A/R coatings to provide less than 0.2% total absorption, or with a proprietary Cool-Cut coating that absorbs less than 0.15% of laser energy to protect against heat damage.
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Industrial Automation Technology Can Change the Supply Chain Game for Good

Consumers demand perfect supply chain performance, but industry leaders know that’s not realistic right now. They would just be happy if supply chains became more dependable. That’s why they are looking for solutions that can take efficiency to the next level, particularly within their own warehouses. Keeping up with shifting regulations, managing tight order turnarounds and maintaining low execution costs while optimizing every piece of the logistics puzzle are becoming more challenging with each new quarter, but they are all things that must be achieved. In fact, 79% of organizations with high-performing supply chains see greater revenue growth than the average growth within their industries. If a warehouse operator wants to reach above-average profitability, it must embrace technologies that make it easier to move faster and process more orders without making mistakes. In most cases, the solution lies in automation.
EconomyThe SOLIDWORKS Blog

Developing Market-disruptive HVAC Airflow Products with SOLIDWORKS

Grupo NAMM (The NAMM Group) is the largest Mexican equipment manufacturer for air distribution in HVAC systems, such as grilles, diffusers, industrial louvers, and architectural louvers, with a 30-percent share of the Mexican market. Founded in 1976, NAMM is committed to leveraging technology to provide high-performance and aesthetic solutions for air movement. The company’s headquarters and production facility are in Monterrey, and it recently entered the U.S. market with its Airkitek® brand.
BusinessEETimes.com

Alchip increases backend engineering investments to meet increased demand

Faster and efficient packaging is crucial for IC design and manufacturing. From IC design to production, the race for creating new silicon is constantly operating at breakneck speeds. Companies, especially those in the computer industry, are always looking for new edges to reduce cost, size, and power consumption. At the same time, new designs incorporate more features in the new chipsets. That’s why OEMs are constantly increasing their teams of design engineers to create highly customized silicon.
Carsthefabricator.com

ACC conveyance system from Therma-Tron-X employs battery-powered, automated carriers

TTX’s ACC is an overhead conveyance system comprising automated carriers that provide reliable, consistent point-to-point movement of small to heavy parts. These individually programmed vehicles are designed for efficiency, safety, ease of maintenance, and flexibility. They are battery-powered and run wirelessly on a simple I-beam without chain. The system incorporates...
TechnologyThrive Global

Jim Xiao: “Your technology has to connect to the cloud so that you can employ automation over time”

Your technology has to connect to the cloud so that you can employ automation over time. Individual devices are limited to the power of the data they possess, but by connecting them to the cloud, you can enable data compilation that can later be leveraged to create bigger and better solutions. Managing smart devices from the cloud can turn what was a fleet of individual pieces of technology into an orchestra capable of rapidly responding to real-time information and the changing needs of both the business and the end user. As a result of this, large scale machine learning applications become possible, while individuation and personalization simultaneously improve.
Businessthefabricator.com

Hummock Industries acquires National Bronze Manufacturing

Family-owned holding company Hummock Industries has announced the acquisition of National Bronze Mfg., Roseville, Mich., a manufacturer of bronze bushings and bearings and service center for bronze, brass, and copper bar stock. National Bronze joins Heyco Metals, a precision reroll mill of copper, copper alloy, and stainless steel coil based...
CarsUbergizmo

This Electric Boat Motor Will Last You An ‘Almost Unlimited Lifetime’

One of the “annoying” things about a lot of machines is that from time to time, they require maintenance. This usually means having to disrupt your day or even your company’s operations to tend to it, but it is a necessity and something that most of us have probably grown accustomed to.

