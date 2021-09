This morning, Larry talks to us from outdoors… in the rain! Finally, a little rain comes long at the end of August, a month that will go down on record as warmer than normal in a summer that may be the warmest on record. The lack of moisture has made it hard to see dew on spider webs, but this week Larry was finally able to spot a few. Leaves on some trees (e.g. aspens) are starting to turn earlier than usual and, though one can't be certain, Larry suspects it may be due to the dry summer. The dry environment has had a very noticeable impact on mushrooms, which are scarce.