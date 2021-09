RAGBRAI (Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) returned with major fanfare this summer after being called off due to COVID in 2020. Organizers are extending the RAGBRAI excitement into the fall. Registration has begun for "The Great Iowa Fall Ride". It's from the same people who brought you RAGBRAI but a different event from the one still being attempted as an alternative to RAGBRAI. It was a struggle for "Iowa's Ride" organizers to get their event going this summer after 2 years of planning, much of which was marred by the pandemic, but it happened as a shortened, weekend event the week prior to RAGBRAI this year.