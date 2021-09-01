Cancel
Relationship Advice

Couple Teaches Wedding No-Show Guests Lesson With Expensive Bill

By Mike Nied
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 6 days ago
Attending a wedding can be seriously expensive when you consider the gift, travel and lodging costs, as well as the time that goes into the event. However, it looks like the alternative can be pretty pricey, too. That's what several guests who no-showed a destination wedding might be learning soon after a happy couple wrote up $120 invoices for each unused seat.

Marriage is a serious business, and businesses incur bills. This time though, the invoice is aimed at absent-minded guests who ditched a wedding without notice. Twitter is tittering over this bill that some call petty while others are dubbing good enforcement of wedding etiquette. The post has gone viral on the app, racking up over 7,900 likes and 3,800 replies in few days. The guests who initially RSVP’d positively and failed to turn up were slapped with a return gift instead – a $240 bill to cover their costs. The “no show, no call” guests were given a payment due date of one month from Aug. 18. The message read, “Because you didn’t call or give us proper notice that you wouldn’t be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying for your seat(s) in advance. You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Please reach out to us and let us know which method of payment works for you. Thank you!”

