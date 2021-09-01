Cancel
Maryland State

The Maryland Renaissance Festival is Back: Here are Five Performances Not to Miss

By Emily Williams
Baltimore magazine
Baltimore magazine
 6 days ago
Hear ye, hear ye: The Maryland Renaissance Festival is officially back this season—running weekends through Oct. 24—after being cancelled due to COVID-19 last year. “We are thrilled to open the gates to Revel Grove once more,” Carolyn Spedden, the festival’s arts and entertainment director, says of its fictional village. Face coverings are not mandatory, but guests who are not fully vaccinated are urged to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will also be readily available, according to the festival’s safety protocols.

Baltimore magazine

Baltimore magazine

Baltimore, MD
Baltimore magazine serves as a user’s guide to the region, both in print and online. Through world-class design, bold photography, and captivating writing, we point you to the best in food, drink, arts, culture, fashion, and more. We also introduce you to Baltimore’s most fascinating people and dig deep on the subjects that matter most to our readers. We passionately chronicle and celebrate this complicated, wonderful, vibrant city we all love. We know everything about this town. And soon you will, too.

