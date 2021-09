What if I showed you the evidence that we are about to go into a horrendous Fourth Wave of the pandemic, and a significant change in policy could save lives? What if I showed you that, in six months, the unvaccinated will cost our state at least $15.3 billion, and our country $1.5 trillion dollars, but a $70 jab of a vaccine that is free for the unvaccinated isn’t the only, or even the most expedient, solution? Would you consider that it might be time for some alternatives to vaccination mandates?