Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Star Trek to remain on Netflix in Britain

femalefirst.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Star Trek' will remain on Netflix in the UK and Ireland after it was revealed that the legendary sci-fi series will leave the streamer in some countries, including the US. 'Star Trek' will remain on Netflix in the UK. The iconic sci-fi series is leaving the streaming giant in some...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Pine
Person
William Shatner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Britain#Star Trek#Sci Fi Series#British#Radiotimes Com#The Final Frontier#The Next Generation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

The Very Best Kirk vs. Kirk Episodes on ‘Star Trek’

The shows and films of “Star Trek” are among the most creative in the genre of science fiction. Among these tales are winners of the Emmys, Oscars, and Golden Globes. The franchise has always been at the forefront of change and dared to try things that other shows and movies would not.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew addresses return in spin-off series

Kate Mulgrew will make her return as Captain Kathryn Janeway in the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy. The animated series will see the Orange is the New Black star voice a holographic version of her iconic Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Nemesis character. Speaking about her return to Star Trek...
TV & VideosWinter is Coming

Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds coming in 2021?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is one of the most anticipated new series in the growing Star Trek universe. Like Enterprise and Discovery, it’s a prequel to the original series that launched the franchise. But of all the Star Trek series, Strange New Worlds will be the closest to the original series, which is what makes it exciting.
TV SeriesComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Wraps Production

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 has officially wrapped production! co-showrunner Michelle Paradise made the announcement that the crew of Discovery had finally finished production on the fourth season, in a tweet that states: "…and that’s a wrap on S4! A huge THANK YOU to our amazing cast and crew. I can’t say enough about the effort, teamwork, and heart they brought to this challenging season. We’re now turning off the lights and leaving the stages in good hands. Until next time… #StarTrekDiscovery". Paradise included a photo with her production wrap announcement, showing fans the latest bridge of the USS Discovery.
TV SeriesInverse

Lower Decks just changed Star Trek canon for its most iconic monster

Only in Star Trek can horned apes deliver a poisonous bite. And if other horned apes carrying venom in their fangs do exist elsewhere in science fiction, they’re not nearly as famous as the Mugato from Star Trek: The Original Series. First appearing in 1968, this deadly creature has not since appeared in Star Trek canon. That is, until now.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Star Trek Doctors, Ranked By Crankiness

This Star Trek: Lower Decks article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 3. In the very first filmed episode of Star Trek: The Original Series — “The Cage” — Captain Pike drinks itty-bitty martinis with the Enterprise’s chief physician, Dr. Boyce (John Hoyt.) And although it remains to be seen if we’ll be seeing Boyce in Stranger New Worlds, the tradition of the cranky — but wise — Starfleet doctor was started right there. After Boyce and Piper, Star Trek set the standard for cranky, wise-cracking doctors in space with the introduction of Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy; as played by the wonderful DeForest Kelley.
TV SeriesCollider

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 2 Review: More Confident Than Season 1, and Even Funnier As a Result

There's a moment in one of the new episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks that encapsulates how far the show has come in terms of establishing itself within the Trek universe: No spoilers for Season 2, but at one point the character names Mariner and Boimler are put onscreen right next to two others — Kirk and Spock. Mariner and Boimler, of course, are nowhere near the iconic status rightfully granted to the characters originated by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, but seeing their names in that context... doesn't feel wrong. It's hard to find a better indication as to how the show has managed to find a way to fit with the franchise.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Trek’ Icon George Takei Returns to ‘Star Wars’

For decades, actor George Takei has been as synonymous with the Star Trek universe as William Shatner’s Captain James T. Kirk or Leonard Nimoy’s Spock — the Asian American actor first played USS Enterprise Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu from 1966-1969 in Star Trek: The Original Series. Takei then went on to reprise the role numerous times in projects like Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991), Star Trek IV – The Voyage Home (1986), and the famed Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982).
TV Series/Film

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 2 Review: The Animated Comedy Returns With Even More ‘Trek’ References

Considering there are literally hundreds of hours of Star Trek films and TV shows that preceded it, the first season of Star Trek: Lower Decks was surprisingly friendly to newbies. The animated comedy, which focuses on a new group of low-level Starfleet members doing grunt work on an unimportant ship, threw in a few specific references per episode for the hardcore Trek fandom in its debut season, but the barrier to entry wasn’t very high. As long as you knew the basic shape of what Star Trek was and is, you could enjoy the show just fine – even if a random allusion to an obscure character might sail over your head from time to time.
Aerospace & Defensetechaeris.com

Leaving Netflix September 2021: Austin Powers, Star Trek, and more

A few titles are leaving Netflix in September. Unfortunately, the list is out a bit later this month, so there you’ll want to check out these titles sooner rather than later. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Why Picard Was The Best Character on Star Trek: The Next Generation

Quite a few people would say that it’s very easy to state why Captain Picard was and still is the best character that was cast for The Next Generation since his popularity hasn’t really died down over the years. In fact, it’s increased as more and more people have come to the franchise and realized just how great the character is, not to mention that many would rank him above the legendary Captain James T. Kirk. Back in the 90s, that statement might have been met with a lot more pushback from the fans, but as of now, Picard is definitely the favorite of many since over the years his reputation as one of the most astute Starfleet captains has continued to grow. What’s funny about this is that he doesn’t have the same look as Kirk did, nor quite the same brash and overwhelming personality. Instead, Picard had something else that Kirk was lacking at times, humility. He’s never been the type to back down from people or situations when it’s time to stand up and be heard, but Picard has practiced being humble far more than Kirk ever did.
TV SeriesStarTrek.com

Star Trek: Prodigy Reveals Two Villains

Prodigy’s cast has added two new faces to the Star Trek family. John Noble (Fringe) and Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) have joined the cast of Star Trek: Prodigy as two villains who are determined to track down the Protostar at all costs. Check out the character descriptions below. John Noble as...
EntertainmentStarTrek.com

Celebrate Star Trek Day 2021 With Live-Streamed Panels and More

Join Paramount+ and fans from around the world for a live-streamed celebration of Star Trek Day on Wednesday, September 8th at 5:30 PM, PT/8:30 PM, ET. Live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, Star Trek Day will be hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton and feature back-to-back in-person conversations with cast members and creative minds from the Star Trek Universe, legacy moments with iconic cast, plus surprise appearances, announcements and reveals throughout. The live-streamed celebration and additional information on Star Trek Day programming and initiatives can be found at StarTrek.com/Day.
MoviesWinchester Sun

Star Trek IV time travels to cinemas

Welcome back my fellow out of this world cinephiles!. Space movies: the final silver screen frontier. These are the cinematic voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its thirty five-year anniversary mission: to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, and to boldly go where no man has gone before.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Star Trek: Picard season 2 casts 24 star as returning villain

Star Trek: Picard has found its Borg Queen in 24 and The Vampire Diaries star Annie Wersching. According to TVLine, the actress will star as the infamous villain in the second season of the sci-fi series. The leader for the merciless Borg collective, the Borg Queen is one of the...
Entertainmentstevivor.com

Star Trek Day 2021 set for 9 September here in Australia

Star Trek Day 2021 will take place in the early morning of 9 September here in Australia, Paramount+ has today detailed. Kicking off at 7.30 am AEST on Thursday, 9 September, the event is comprised of twelve panels and promises “plus surprise announcements and reveals throughout”. The full schedule (in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy