Star Trek to remain on Netflix in Britain

Quite a few people would say that it’s very easy to state why Captain Picard was and still is the best character that was cast for The Next Generation since his popularity hasn’t really died down over the years. In fact, it’s increased as more and more people have come to the franchise and realized just how great the character is, not to mention that many would rank him above the legendary Captain James T. Kirk. Back in the 90s, that statement might have been met with a lot more pushback from the fans, but as of now, Picard is definitely the favorite of many since over the years his reputation as one of the most astute Starfleet captains has continued to grow. What’s funny about this is that he doesn’t have the same look as Kirk did, nor quite the same brash and overwhelming personality. Instead, Picard had something else that Kirk was lacking at times, humility. He’s never been the type to back down from people or situations when it’s time to stand up and be heard, but Picard has practiced being humble far more than Kirk ever did.