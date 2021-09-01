LAND USE and YOU: Suburbia Doesn’t Have to Sprawl! Meet the Conservation Subdivision, Which Balances New Housing With Preservation

LAND USE and YOU: One Way to Tackle Humboldt’s Housing Crisis? Get Small!. Welcome back for the second episode of Land Use and You, a new series that explores the latest in cutting edge and good old fashioned land use policy. Last month we explored how bringing back traditional small lots (and the small single-family homes that go along with them) can help Humboldt’s housing affordability crisis. Recent news from Sacramento is also assisting in this effort: SB 9, a bill that would allow lot splits in all single-family zones in California, has been approved by both houses of the State Legislature and is heading to the Governor’s desk for signature. If the bill is signed into law this fall, this important housing creation tool will be available throughout all of the cities and towns in Humboldt County (and not just in Eureka).