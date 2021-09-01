Social media and bullying: Why my teen needed a social media contract

Now the musician speaks up again and says that while social media make it easier for her critics to send her negative comments, she also has the opportunity to strike back and turn them into something positive. “I think social media can be a good thing. For example, it is very liberating for me to be able to say through the video I posted about my body, ‘I have cellulite and stretch marks and sometimes gain weight, and that’s normal ‘”, said Cabello on the talk show’ Lorraine ‘.