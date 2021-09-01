Tested: Open MIN.D Is a Road Bike Like Few Others

Cycling on the road inherently comes with some risks such as accidents, falls, and flat tires. While you can only control so much, knowing a few basic repairs for your best road bike can keep you rolling no matter where the road has taken you. With a little practice, anyone can typically get their wheels back in order for long enough that they’re not stranded somewhere at the very least. Another benefit of knowing how to fix common issues is the freedom that comes with not relying on a supported ride. As long as you have a basic bike toolkit, these bike problems will be a thing of the past.