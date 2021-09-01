Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Woman Shares Video of Bear Strolling Across a Crowded Gatlinburg Street [Watch]

By Bobby G.
Posted by 
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What would you do if you were walking down the street, just minding your own business - maybe you're doing a little shopping, or maybe grabbing a bite of lunch - when all of the sudden a big ol' black bear comes walking by? I think most of us would probably freak out, I know I sure would, but apparently people in Gatlinburg, TN have a different reaction. Their first reaction is not to run away or hide, instead, they pull out their phone to get some footage of the incident. I guess I should be grateful for that, otherwise, I wouldn't be talking about this video.

wkdq.com

Comments / 7

99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Strolling#Ben Jerry#Asian#Tiktok#Burgbearwatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Animalsrealtree.com

Watch: Huge Grizzly Walks Within Feet of Tourists in Katmai National Park

An Alaskan seaplane captain is being credited for “maintaining control of the situation” when a large Alaska grizzly walked past a group of tourists he’d flown to Katmai National Park. Video shared by NBC Montana shows a massive bear with visible scars walking calmly past the group of people, who...
AnimalsFlorida Star

VIDEO: Russian Woman Dances And Fishes With Pet Bear — And Isn’t Afraid

A Russian woman is proving that dogs aren’t man’s only best friend. She cares for a pet Asiatic black bear, walking him, dancing with him and taking him for drives. Veronika Dichka posts videos on TikTok and Instagram, unconcerned about the possibility the wild animal, named “Toptyzhka,” could harm or kill her. Toptyzhka, Russian for “little cub,” is also the […]
AnimalsPosted by
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Bear Rains Massive POOPS On Hunters Below

The bear was being hunted. He was treed, way up there. If he's going out he might was well let those hunters know what he really thinks of them. He managed to hit one hunter right in the head with a big turd. On the last day of bear season....
AnimalsNew York Post

Woman was eaten alive by a pack of bears after storming out of a wedding

A Russian woman stormed off from a wedding only to be eaten alive by a pack of bears, officials fear. Yana Balobanova, 24, made emergency calls stating she was lost in a wooded area of Sverdlovsk, but rescue dogs on her trail found her scent overtaken by the smell of multiple brown bears and footprints from the animals, according to The Sun.
NewsChannel 36

Elmira resident chased by black bear spotted roaming through neighborhood

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- It's been drawing quite the attention for the past two days. A black bear has been spotted strolling the streets in the City of Elmira, walking over the Walnut Street bridge, and then cooling off in the Chemung River. This is not the first time the bear...
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Man Shares Hilarious Video of a Dog Stealing Food from the Kitchen

A video of a dog finding a way to reach the kitchen countertop and steal food when no one was looking recently went viral on Twitter. Dogs are undoubtedly smart animals, and sometimes they do the funniest things when no one is watching. However, one dog who probably thought his human was not looking was caught in the act of stealing food.
Animalsouttherecolorado.com

[WATCH] Video shows Yellowstone grizzly bear cub chewing on face mask

Wildlife and face masks just don't mix! As the battle against the coronavirus continues, disposal face masks are polluting our forests and endangering our wildlife. A grizzly bear cub was caught on camera in Yellowstone National Park with a discarded face mask dangling from its mouth. “Folks, please don’t leave...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Great Big Grizzly Sits Right Next To Photographer

Some things are difficult to imagine: taking a trip into outer space, a journey to the bottom of the sea, looking into the eyes of a gigantic wild grizzly who is within swiping distance. Wildlife photographer Drew Hamilton didn't have to use his imagination for the last one in that list.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Beautiful White Grizzly Bear Sighted Near Train Track

This video's got everything: a big train, a pretty bear, a concerned family filming the whole thing, all the ingredients of a classic. Firstly, that white grizzly is really a marvel. Note, it's not a polar bear, or a spirit bear, it's a grizzly bear with white fur. You can tell by the hump in its back, specific to grizzlies. Without seeing its eyes up close, we don't know whether it is albino or not (i.e. whether it is albinism or another genetic disorder), but regardless, the bear's as pretty as a snowflake.
Animalsidaho.gov

Doorbell cameras capture footage of mountain lion in Eagle

Idaho Fish and Game staff in the Southwest Region received reports of a mountain lion in an Eagle neighborhood near Dry Creek on Aug. 20. Two doorbell security cameras, approximately a quarter-mile apart, captured footage of a mountain lion in the early hours of the morning. There have been no...

Comments / 0

Community Policy