Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Gov. Cooper signs executive orders extending statewide standing orders for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations

By Neuse News
neusenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order 229. The Executive Order extends several provisions outlined in Executive Order 224 that direct the State Health Director to issue statewide standing orders for testing and vaccination. Additionally, this Order directs cabinet agencies to implement the COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy developed by the North Carolina Office of Human Resources (OSHR).

www.neusenews.com

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Raleigh, NC
Health
Raleigh, NC
Government
Raleigh, NC
Coronavirus
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Orders#Covid 19#Oshr#Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

State Lawmakers Strip Four Democrat and Two Republican Governors’ Power After Overreach During COVID-19 Pandemic

State legislatures in six states limited their governors’ emergency powers wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing executives have overextended their authority. As of June 2021, lawmakers in 46 states have introduced legislation stripping governors of certain emergency powers, according to USA Today. Legislatures justified their actions as necessary to restore a balance between the branches of state government, pointing to examples of executive overreach and the centralization of power in the hands of governors.
New York City, NYUS News and World Report

New York Gives $250M in COVID Benefits to Excluded Workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has doled out $250 million so far from a $2 billion fund targeted at workers who are in the country illegally and have been excluded from other COVID-19 unemployment benefit programs, the state's governor said Friday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state is reviewing...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Holcomb signs executive order for hospitals, schools

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order designed to help manage the spread of COVID-19. The order involves health systems implementing plans to monitor patient capacity and also allows schools to modify quarantine provisions under certain conditions. Under the order, health systems are being...
Indiana Statecasscountyonline.com

Indiana governor signs COVID-19 executive orders

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Orders 21-22 and 21-23. In Executive Order 21-22, Gov. Holcomb renewed the public health emergency for 30 days. It is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2021. The governor also signed 21-23, which extends the Executive Order specific to COVID-19 through...

Comments / 0

Community Policy