Whatever Happened to Steven Assanti?

It might not be a popular opinion and it might end up getting people to hate me, but My 600-lb Life is a grotesque way to get famous, not to mention to get ratings for a channel that continues to have the audacity to be called TLC. Steven Assanti, abused as a child and addicted to food, became an adult that was no better than a child since like it or not, his tantrums and his overall behavior didn’t just come from the abuse, it came from a serious lack of therapy and the enabling that went on to ensure that he became a humongous and seriously messed-up man-child that doesn’t appear to have been called on his behavior in a successful manner, ever. Again, it might make me popular with some folks, but it’s not fat-shaming to say that other folks have had similar problems if not worse, and they haven’t come close to eating themselves to death, nor have they done anything else that’s ultimately self-destructive. It would appear that the father isn’t blameless in this since he’s been throwing food at the problem just as much as Steven over the years.