Video Games

Xbox Games Warning: Hit Xbox One game to be removed from Microsoft Store this month

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime is running out for Xbox fans to buy a standout Xbox One exclusive. Later this month, Forza Motorsport 7 – the most recent entry in the iconic Turn 10 sim racing series – will be pulled from the Microsoft Store. The Xbox One exclusive will be taken off the list on September 15, and the only way to buy a physical version is after that if you don’t already have it.

