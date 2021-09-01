Cancel
Energy Industry

BayWa r.e. sells ground-breaking Polish solar farm to Alternus Energy

By BayWa r.e.
pv-magazine.com
 6 days ago

The solar farm, located close to the German border between Poznan and Berlin, was completed earlier this year and is now connected to the grid. Witnica is Poland’s first subsidy-free, PPA-backed commercial-scale solar installation. “The successful commissioning of our Witnica solar farm marks a ground-breaking achievement for both BayWa r.e....

www.pv-magazine.com

#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Solar Farm#Sustainable Energy#Polish#Alternus Energy#German#Ppa#G Razdze Cement S A#Heidelbergcement Group
Environmentelectrek.co

Siemens Gamesa claims world’s first recyclable offshore wind turbine blade

Siemens Gamesa has launched what it claims is the world’s first recyclable offshore wind turbine blade. The “RecyclableBlade” is ready for commercial use offshore, and Siemens Gamesa has already made agreements with three customers. Recyclable offshore wind turbine blade. The Spanish renewable company’s first six 266-feet-long (81-meter-long) RecyclableBlades have been...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Ørsted adds partners in bid for world’s first energy island project

Global offshore wind leader Ørsted is adding to its team in hopes of winning a bid to build the world’s first artificial energy island. Denmark’s North Sea energy island will produce 3 GW of energy, with a long-term expansion goal of 10 GW, using 200 offshore wind turbines. Ørsted is adding industrial construction experts Aarsleff, Bouygues, and Van Oord to its bid for the project.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Construction begins on UK’s largest storage project

Spanish solar project developer, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) – part of UAE-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy – and British developer Harmony Energy have begun work on the largest battery energy storage project in the United Kingdom. The 99 MW/198 MWh Clay Tye facility is being constructed near the M25 in...
Industrypv-magazine.com

Swiss scientists achieve 21.4% efficiency for flexible CIGS solar cell

Researchers from the Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA), in Switzerland, claim to have achieved a world record efficiency of 21.38% for a flexible copper, indium, gallium and selenium (CIGS) solar cell on polyimide plastic film. The result was confirmed by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Anesco given green light for 50MW storage facility in Essex, UK

Located on a two-hectare site adjacent to a 132kV substation, the energy storage system will comprise of 28 battery container units and offer flexibility services to National Grid that support the UK’s transition to renewable energy. The installation will have a lifespan of 40 years, after which time it will...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Bangladeshi steelmaker launches tender for 10 MW PV project

Bangladeshi state-owned steel manufacturer GPH Ispat has launched a tender for the deployment of 10 MW of PV capacity at its its factory in Sitakunda, Chittagong. The solar plant will be deployed on an artificial lake created for rainwater harvesting. The company will also install panels on the hilly areas around the lake and the rooftops of its main factory and office buildings.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar projects can protect archaeological treasures

The draft planning policy paper about renewable energy infrastructure which is being drawn up by the U.K. government has outlined another potential benefit offered by solar projects, on top of the well-documented biodiversity gains such sites can offer. The section of the renewables paper devoted to solar, which was put...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Solar PV and wind power to lead renewable power market in Egypt by 2030

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Egypt Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape’ discusses the power market structure of Egypt and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country’s power sector is also included in the report.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: New solar-powered hydrogen tech from Japan

Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and the Artificial Photosynthesis Chemical Process Technology Research Association (ARPChem) are working together with the University of Tokyo, Fujifilm, Toto, Mitsubishi Chemical, Shinshu University, and Meiji University on the implementation of artificial photosynthesis systems. “Developed and demonstrated for the first time in the world: a photocatalyst panel reaction system that connects a two-scale photocatalytic photocatalyst water decomposition panel reactor and a hydrogen/oxygen gas separation module. The test was successful,” reads a statement released by NEDO last week. In August 2019, the partners started a demonstration test of a photocatalytic panel reaction system under natural sunlight outdoors and separated high-purity solar hydrogen from a mixed gas of hydrogen and oxygen generated by decomposing water. The results of the research were published last week in the online version of the scientific journal nature. “Extending our earlier demonstration of a 1 m2 panel reactor system based on a modified, aluminium-doped strontium titanate particulate photocatalyst, we here report safe operation of a 100 m2 array of panel reactors over several months with autonomous recovery of hydrogen from the moist gas product mixture using a commercial polyimide membrane,” the paper reads. “The system, optimized for safety and durability and remaining undamaged upon intentional ignition of recovered hydrogen, reaches a maximum STH of 0.76%.” The researchers said that hydrogen production is inefficient and energy negative overall, but that their findings demonstrate that safe, large-scale photocatalytic water splitting, gas collection and separation system are possible. “To make the technology economically viable and practically useful, essential next steps are reactor and process optimization to substantially reduce costs and improve solar-to-hydrogen (STH) efficiency, photocatalyst stability and gas separation efficiency,” they further explained.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Uzbekistan launches tender for 500 MW of PV

JSC National Grid of Uzbekistan has launched a tender for the construction of several PV plants with a combined capacity of 500 MW. The solar plants will be built at unspecified locations in Namangan, Bukhara and Khorezm regions by independent power producers on a build–own–operate–transfer (BOOT) basis. Project proposals for the Bukhara site may also include the deployment of some storage capacity.
Energy IndustryShareCast

TRIG to acquire four solar projects in Spain

The Renewables Infrastructure Group has exchanged contracts to acquire a 100% interest in four solar photovoltaic (PV) sites in the province of Cadiz, Spain, it announced on Monday, with a total capacity of 234MW. 24,248.35. 16:21 06/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,159.94. 16:21 06/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,144.51. 16:25 06/09/21. n/a. n/a. 124.80p.
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Statkraft announces sale of solar portfolio in Spain to TRIG

Norwegian state-owned energy company Statkraft has agreed to sell a portfolio of solar projects in southern Spain for an undisclosed sum. The projects will be sold to London-listed investor The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG), which is managed by InfraRed Capital Partners and RES. Statkraft will maintain responsibility for the construction...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Hybrid wind-solar for highways

Swiss company Energy Pier has developed a new concept to build hybrid wind and solar plants along highways. According to Laurent Jospin, an engineer at the company, the proposed solution is based on proven technology for rooftop PV. “The modules are designed in such a way that they have the highest possible degree of efficiency and can be replaced several times during the service life of the system so that the entire system always stays up to date with technological progress,” he explained.
Orlando, FLStar-Banner

Have utilities stress rooftop solar more than solar farms

It is time for electric utilities to reinvent themselves with a new business model: owning rooftop solar rather than solar farms. Telephone companies reinvented themselves in the last couple of decades when mobile phones wiped out the pay phone and most residential landline business. The electric industry must adapt in the same way. Distributing power in the form of rooftop and community solar, coupled with batteries, should provide a considerable portion of our energy needs.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: Nordex unveils a 6 MW onshore wind turbine

German wind turbine maker Nordex unveils its first 6 MW onshore turbine. More than 200 health journals globally call for emergency climate change action. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

