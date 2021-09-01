Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Myth busted: It’s easier to get into an executive MBA program than a two-year, traditional MBA

Fortune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking only at acceptance rates to prestigious MBA programs, it can feel nearly impossible to gain admission to one of the best business schools in the U.S. Northwestern University (Kellogg) and University of Pennsylvania (Wharton), which are both ranked in the top 10 full-time MBA programs by Fortune, accept only 27% of applicants, while Harvard University admits 11.5% and Stanford University‘s rate is just 8.9%.

fortune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Education#Mba#Wharton School#Kellogg Rrb#Fortune#Harvard University#Stanford University S#Gmat#Emba#Vanderbilt University#Admissions#Inspira Futures#Columbia Business School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EducationFortune

How to get your employer to pay for your executive MBA degree

There’s the dream of adding an executive MBA from a school like Wharton to your résumé, and then there’s the reality: a price tag of about $211,000. When planning how to finance that degree, many people will seek out scholarships or rely on student loans to foot the bill—though you may be surprised by how much financial help you can get from your employer.
EducationFortune

Online MBA versus executive MBA: How the programs compare

Busy professionals looking to boost their careers must grapple with a dilemma: An MBA could help pave the way to a C-suite position, but they can’t put their work on pause to pursue a graduate degree. Two popular options: online MBA and executive MBA (EMBA) programs, which offer the necessary flexibility for people who want to advance their careers without putting their current job on halt.
CollegesFortune

What’s an EMBA worth to former B-school grads?

During a decade known for shoulder pads, power suits, and a rip-roaring stock market, the executive MBA program really came of age. Mid-career professionals could finally have it all: A way to pursue the all-important graduate business degree without taking two years off to matriculate full time. And, as an added benefit, many employers were willing to pay for this degree.
CollegesFortune

The real time commitment in earning an executive MBA

A work hard, play hard mentality is pretty challenging to maintain while completing an executive MBA program. Prioritization becomes key when trying to balance a 40-hour to 60-hour work week in addition to 20-plus hours of studying. Sponsor. APPLICATION DEADLINE. October 25. ENROLLMENT. 847. GMAT REQUIRED. Flexible. RETENTION RATE. 96%
CollegesPoets and Quants

MBA Handicapping: 2+2 Super Applicant — Can He Get Around A Low GRE

What happens when you check every box in elite MBA admissions except for one: your standardized test score?. That’s the situation Moustafa finds itself in. The 21-year-old is a senior at the American University of Cairo and is applying for deferred admissions to the MBA programs at Harvard, Stanford, Wharton, Columbia, MIT, Chicago Booth, Northwestern Kellogg, and UC-Berkeley Haas.
EducationFortune

Executive MBA vs. traditional MBA: How careers and pay prospects stack up

If you’re a professional aiming to take your career to the next level, you might be weighing the benefits and pitfalls of enrolling in either a traditional MBA or an executive MBA program. Both programs require high admissions standards and follow rigorous curriculums, but the delivery and structure of the programs differ and are often designed with specific professionals in mind.
CollegesPoets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2023: Chauneice Davis Yeagley, Wharton School

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. “A recovering lawyer, passionate about sharing our untold stories and reshaping corporate culture.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I grew up in Colorado but only recently starting skiing!. Undergraduate School and Major: Spelman College, B.A. Psychology; Duke University School of Law, J.D. Most...
CollegesFortune

A recommendation letter can make or break your MBA application

MBA applications are demanding. Between collecting transcripts, taking the GMAT and/or GRE, writing essay responses, and completing interviews, the process winds up being a multi-month effort for applicants. Sponsor. APPLICATION DEADLINE. October 25. ENROLLMENT. 847. GMAT REQUIRED. Flexible. RETENTION RATE. 96%. The one chance for applicants to have someone advocate...
CollegesFortune

Understanding the basics of an executive MBA

Busy professionals who are focused on climbing the corporate ladder to the highest ranks may not have the time or inclination to take a detour for a degree. Luckily for them, an executive MBA program allows them to do both⁠—and differentiate themselves from their peers in the process. Sponsor. APPLICATION...
CollegesDaily Iowan

Tippie merges MBA programs, with a focus on flexibility and online development

The University of Iowa Tippie College of Business has reinvented its online Master of Business Administration program, merging the part-time professional and full-time programs together with student flexibility as the top priority. The program, which was introduced in 2019, is the only online MBA program offered by a public university...
EconomyFortune

Executive MBAs helped launch the careers of these 10 C-level executives

Experienced professionals looking to take their career to the next level may consider applying to an executive MBA program. By allowing students to work full-time while they learn, EMBA programs also offer an opportunity to exercise business and leadership strategies alongside other seasoned professionals. Sponsor. APPLICATION DEADLINE. October 25. ENROLLMENT.
CollegesPoets and Quants

Michigan Ross Is Latest School To Report Historic Gains For Women In The MBA

Right now, this fall, graduate business education looks to be in the midst of an historic demographic shift. The new MBA class profile at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, released today (September 7), is the latest evidence that leading B-schools are enrolling more women than ever before — and that the steady progression toward the long-sought-yet-elusive goal of gender parity may finally be reaching its conclusion.
CollegesFortune

Best state schools for MBA students

Imagine you’re a prospective MBA student trying to decide between attending Harvard Business School, or, say, Indiana University. For many, Harvard may seem like the obvious choice—it is Harvard, after all. Sponsor. APPLICATION DEADLINE. October 25. ENROLLMENT. 847. GMAT REQUIRED. Flexible. RETENTION RATE. 96%. But is it fair to give...
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Business School announces 2021 Goldsmith Fellows

Harvard Business School (HBS) has announced the 2021 recipients of its Horace W. Goldsmith Fellowships. Established in 1988 by the Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation and Richard L. Menschel (M.B.A. ’59), a former director of the Foundation and a limited partner at Goldman Sachs, to encourage students from the nonprofit and public sector to attend HBS, these fellowships enable the School to award $10,000 to a select number of incoming M.B.A. students.
EducationPoets and Quants

Deconstructing Harvard Business School’s Largest MBA Class Ever

One of the more eagerly awaited clues to a business school’s health is the annual release of its MBA class profile. The batch of statistics instantly provides a glimpse of both the popularity and demand of a school’s flagship graduate program along with a portrait of the quality of the enrolled students.
EconomyPoets and Quants

MBA Handicapping: H/S/W Admit Tips For Finance Guys.

With his 740 GMAT score, this first-ten college grad is targeting five of the M7 MBA programs in the U.S.: Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Wharton, MIT Sloan, and Chicago Booth. Born in Vietnam, this 25-year-old young professional ventured to Singapore to begin his undergraduate studies in...
CollegesPoets and Quants

A Tale Of Two MBA Class Profiles: Cornell Johnson & UCLA Anderson

Two top-20 business schools released their full-time MBA class profiles recently: Cornell University Johnson Graduate School of Management, based in upstate New York, and the University of California-Los Angeles Anderson School of Management, based in Southern California. In few places outside the rankings are these programs comparable; one is an Ivy League school with a storied history of graduating future financial barons; the other is a higher-ed jewel based the epicenter of high-tech royalty and the media/entertainment universe.
CollegesPoets and Quants

Harvard Law Now More Popular Than Harvard Business School

For many years, Harvard Business School attracted more applicants and could boast a lower admit rate than its equally prestigious Law School. Harvard Law School received a total of 9,993 applications, up 33% over the 7,505 applications received a year earlier. The school admitted 685 candidates to get to its enrolled incoming class of 560 students for an acceptance rate of 6.9%, well below the 12.9% admit rate last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy