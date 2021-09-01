Myth busted: It’s easier to get into an executive MBA program than a two-year, traditional MBA
Looking only at acceptance rates to prestigious MBA programs, it can feel nearly impossible to gain admission to one of the best business schools in the U.S. Northwestern University (Kellogg) and University of Pennsylvania (Wharton), which are both ranked in the top 10 full-time MBA programs by Fortune, accept only 27% of applicants, while Harvard University admits 11.5% and Stanford University‘s rate is just 8.9%.fortune.com
Comments / 0