Saturday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. — MIDDLEBURY — Whether you are new or have deep roots in the region, businesses in the Middlebury area invite you to town to celebrate the wealth of clubs, volunteer opportunities, services, kids’ programs, and local arts and entertainment options. At Welcome to Middlebury, USA, Town Hall Theater (THT) presents more than 25 organizations in a free, fun, entertaining, and informative event.