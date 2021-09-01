Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Potter League for Animals takes dogs from Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida

By Ryan Belmore
whatsupnewp.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Potter League for Animals received 10 dogs that were evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida to ensure as many animals as possible were moved out of harm’s way. According to The Potter League for Animals, all dogs transported had previously been in shelters and were evacuated to make room for the animals affected by the hurricane, in hopes of reuniting them with their families. They arrived along with 29 others in Massachusetts over the weekend and arrived in Rhode Island on Tuesday, August 31.

whatsupnewp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Ida, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Louisiana State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Animal Welfare#Dog#Hurricane Ida#The Louisiana Spca#Aspca#Mspca#The Board Of Directors#Potter League#Tlc#Ocean Conservancy#State Arts Council#Festa Italiana Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.

Comments / 0

Community Policy