Potter League for Animals takes dogs from Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida

The Potter League for Animals received 10 dogs that were evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida to ensure as many animals as possible were moved out of harm’s way. According to The Potter League for Animals, all dogs transported had previously been in shelters and were evacuated to make room for the animals affected by the hurricane, in hopes of reuniting them with their families. They arrived along with 29 others in Massachusetts over the weekend and arrived in Rhode Island on Tuesday, August 31.