As we turn the calendar into September, the weather pattern will continue on the wet side at least for the first week of the month before a dry pattern settles in. A "soaking" is on the way for much of the valley on Thursday!! Widespread 1/2" to 1" although European model cranks out 2+" It does look like if we get "training" of any tstorms, we could pick up to 2" of rain. It looks like we dry out for the upcoming holiday weekend. There is a SLIGHT chance for a morning sprinkle on Saturday but the rest of the holiday weekend looks dry with temps in the low to mid 70s. Enjoy this last "unofficial" weekend of summer.