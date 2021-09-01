Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

AG Landry warns of post-Ida scams

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Daily Iberian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of Hurricane Ida, Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning citizens not to fall prey to those looking to exploit their charitable giving. "While natural disasters can bring out the best in most people, they unfortunately can bring out the worst in others as well,” said Attorney General Landry. “So many of our neighbors need help; and with that in mind, I encourage all Louisianans to make sure their donations are actually going to those in need."

www.iberianet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Landry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ida#Crowdfunding#Better Business Bureau#Post Ida#Louisianans#Fundraising Platforms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FTC
Related
Kentucky StateWOWK

SCAM ALERT: Kentucky officials warn of DMV phishing scam

(WOWK)—The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning citizens of a text phishing attempt reported in Kentucky. The scammers send text messages claiming to be from the Kentucky DMV. The text messages say that recipients have 48 hours to claim a refund payment from the “Motor Vehicle Dpt” and provide a link.
Nebraska City, NESand Hills Express

Sheriff warns of grandparents scam

NEBRASKA CITY - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints of “grandparent scams” throughout the County. In grandparent scams, scammers pose as panicked grandchildren in trouble, calling or sending messages urging you to wire money immediately. They’ll say they need cash to help with an emergency – legal troubles, paying a hospital bill or needing to leave a foreign country.
Kern County, CATaft Midway Driller

Sheriff warns of another phone scam

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting residents in the area.  An unknown subject or automated voice message claiming to be from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is calling people and claiming they have a warrant that needs to be paid for. The caller says there is a fine that must be paid through a listed ‘bonds office’ or QR code to avoid arrest.  
Richland County, MTSidney Herald

Richland Sheriff's Office warns of current scam

It has come to the attention of Law Enforcement in Richland County that residents in our county have been receiving phone calls from a person claiming to be Officer or Detective Baker with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. He then tells them that there is a warrant for their arrest demanding money and says if they don’t pay, someone will be coming to arrest them. They may leave a message for you to call a number that they provide or tell you that if you need to purchase an amount of gift cards to be turned over to him, you will not be arrested.
Public Safetycrescentavalleyweekly.com

EDD Issues Warning About Telephone Phishing Scams

The California Employment Development Department (EDD) this week warned Californians to be on alert for scammers who pretend to be from the EDD or Bank of America in an attempt to trick people into giving up personal information by text message or telephone. Californians continue to report scam cellphone text...
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LAL'Observateur

SJSO warns of tarp scam

LAPLACE — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office has received a few calls from residents reporting suspicious people in neighborhoods asking for cash in advance to tarp homes. Do not be a victim of this scam. Reputable companies will not ask for cash in advance. If possible, please...
Cumberland County, PAlocal21news.com

Police warn of officer impersonation scam

Cumberland County, PA — Police in Cumberland County are warning people about an officer impersonation scam. The Derry Township Police Department says it has received multiple complaints about officer impersonation fraud during unsolicited phone calls. Authorities say the caller claims to be Sgt. Jeff Snyder of the Derry Township Police...
Public SafetyWYSH AM 1380

AG’s office: Beware text message scams

(TN Attorney General press release) The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is investigating reports of a Government Grant Scam targeting Tennesseans by text message. The messages fraudulently claim to be from Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III offering COVID relief funds. The texts may also include recipients’ personal information including name, address, social security number, and phone number.
Cell PhonesPosted by
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Scammers post fake donation links during tragic events

When tragic events happen, scammers are always looking for new ways to get your money and Sean Heardrick with the Better Business Bureau has a warning if you want to do your part to help others in need. The recent earthquake and looming hurricane season the people of Haiti are bracing for more devastation. Meanwhile, people are also looking to help Afghan refugees at the same time, and donating money is the fastest way to help.
Public SafetyWFMJ.com

U.S. Marshals warn of uptick in phone scams

U.S. Marshals are warning the public of scam phone calls involving individuals impersonating U.S. Marshals, court officers and county Sheriff's Deputies. In these calls, scammers are claiming to be U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott informing victims of missed court dates after being served with subpoenas. Fictional court cases are read off of a publicly available PDF form.
Public SafetyPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Warnings About Medicaid and Boss Scams in Southern Tier

Scammers are getting more and more crafty in their efforts to part honest people from their money as evidenced by a couple scams that are being reported in the region. Some residents have said they have gotten a call from someone claiming to be from Medicare who had actually been able to obtain part of the their address and a portion of their Medicare number, claiming they were sending a new card. The target got suspicious when the scammer said they were sending a "free" product like a back or knee brace. The crook hung up when asked for a call-back number.
Baton Rouge, LAmyarklamiss.com

IDA: AG Jeff Landry warns citizens of political charity fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Attorney General Jeff Landry is sending a message to the citizens of Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida. He is warning citizens not to become victims of those looking to exploit their charitable giving. “While natural disasters can bring out the best in most people,...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

AG Morrisey warns consumers about promotion scam

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warned of a promotion scam Tuesday that deceives consumers and lures them into providing cash or personal information in exchange for fraudulent discounts, upgrades or billing credits. Those perpetrating the scam often claim to represent an established utility, service provider or other...
Hattiesburg, MSWJTV.com

Hattiesburg police warn public of ongoing phone scam

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing scam, attempting to solicit funds from individuals. Callers are posing as members of the Hattiesburg Police Department, claiming to be “Detective Sergeant Mike Harper” calling from 601-545-4964, stating you have unpaid fines, needing a handwriting sample, and missed court appearances, and you’ll be arrested if you don’t give them payment information over the phone. The scammers are asking for Greendot cards as forms of payment.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Beware of Phone and Online Scams

Scammers can be very convincing. They call, email, and send us text messages trying to get our money or our sensitive personal information — like our Social Security number or account numbers. And they're good at what they do. Recognizing these common signs of a scam could help you avoid falling for one.
Jackson, MSWDAM-TV

BBB warns against eviction moratorium scams

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Earlier this month, the CDC imposed a new eviction ban to ensure renters across the nation could stay in their homes as COVID-19 enters another wave. Now, scammers are posing as government agencies using the nationwide ban to their advantage. No Mississippians have fallen victim, and...
Public Safetycwbradio.com

BBB Warns of Venmo Scams

(Gray News) Be cautious if you get an out-of-the-blue Venmo request from a friend claiming to need money. The Better Business Bureau is warning people about a potential scam that impersonates real users of the Venmo app. Scammers are using the information found in Venmo’s public feed to steal usernames and profile pictures to create a fake account.

Comments / 0

Community Policy