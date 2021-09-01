AG Landry warns of post-Ida scams

It has come to the attention of Law Enforcement in Richland County that residents in our county have been receiving phone calls from a person claiming to be Officer or Detective Baker with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. He then tells them that there is a warrant for their arrest demanding money and says if they don’t pay, someone will be coming to arrest them. They may leave a message for you to call a number that they provide or tell you that if you need to purchase an amount of gift cards to be turned over to him, you will not be arrested.