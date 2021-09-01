AG Landry warns of post-Ida scams
In the wake of Hurricane Ida, Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning citizens not to fall prey to those looking to exploit their charitable giving. "While natural disasters can bring out the best in most people, they unfortunately can bring out the worst in others as well,” said Attorney General Landry. “So many of our neighbors need help; and with that in mind, I encourage all Louisianans to make sure their donations are actually going to those in need."www.iberianet.com
