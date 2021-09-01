Cancel
Amazon may soon stream live performances to Echo speakers

By Tom Maxwell
inputmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is reportedly investing in a new live audio product for concerts and other performances. The service would not be a competitor to social audio app Clubhouse, as broadcasts would be one-way — which might be a good thing if they’re more professionally done, rather than the rambling and chaotic public chats that define Clubhouse and similar services. Amazon is reportedly in talks with major record labels for live events with artists.

www.inputmag.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Smart Speakers#Echo#Social Audio#Clubhouse#Axios#Music Unlimited Service#Prime Video#Wondery#Twitter Spaces
