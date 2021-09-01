Cancel
AOC urges Senate to reject Rahm Emanuel’s ‘deeply shameful’ nomination following police murder ‘cover up’

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
 6 days ago

US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called on the US Senate to reject Joe Biden ’s nomination of Rahm Emanuel to be US ambassador to Japan, following the former Chicago mayor’s “cover up” of the police murder of Laquan McDonald.

“This nomination is deeply shameful,” the New York Democratic congresswoman said in a statement on 1 September. “As mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel helped cover up the murder of Laquan McDonald – a mere teenager when he was shot 16 times in the back by a Chicago Police Officer.”

Under Mr Emanuel’s mayoral administration, the city withheld video footage of the 2014 police killing of McDonald, a Black 17-year-old who was fatally shot 16 times by Chicago Police Department Officer Jason Van Dyke as McDonald walked away from police.

Dashboard-mounted video footage of the murder wasn’t released until 13 months later. Initial police reports and internal reporting indicated the officer’s shooting was justified, leaving Van Dyke off the hook. Following release of the video, he was charged with first-degree murder, and three other officers involved where charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice in connection with the cover-up.

Van Dyke was later found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Mr Emanuel – a former White House chief of staff under Barack Obama – was accused of misleading the public ahead of his re-election campaign, prompting widespread protests demanding his resignation.

A scathing report from the US Department of Justice in 2017 revealed a history of excessive force in the department, lack of proper training oversight, and disproportionate attacks against people of colour.

“This alone should be flatly disqualifying for any position of public trust, let alone representing the United States as an ambassador,” the congresswoman said. “That the Biden administration seeks to reward Emanuel with an ambassadorship is an embarrassment and betrayal of the values we seek to uphold both within our nation and around the world. I urge the Senate to vote NO on his confirmation.”

Her call follows statements from other progressive lawmakers who have objected to his nomination.

“This is a travesty,” said fellow New York Rep Mondaire Jones. “Senators of good conscience must not vote to confirm him.”

US Rep Cori Bush of Missouri said he should be “disqualified from ever holding an appointed position in any administration.”

“If you believe Black lives indeed matter, then the Senate must reject his appointment immediately,” said US Rep Rashida Tlaib.

In its announcement nominating Mr Emanuel, the White House said the former mayor “has had a distinguished career in public service” whose administration saw “increased economic development that revitalized the city and helped solidify its status as a global hub of culture and commerce”.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – in stark contrast to progressive lawmakers in her chamber – also claimed that Mr Emanuel is “known and respected by all for his relentlessness and track record of success,” and his appointment to serve as a key liaison to the nation’s third-largest economy would “serve our nation well, as he works to deepen one of our nation’s most important alliances, champion American interests abroad and advance regional security and prosperity.”

