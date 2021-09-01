Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abingdon, VA

5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $797,500

heraldcourier.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDUCED! PICTURESQUE MOUNTAIN and PASTORAL VIEWS! Situated on 16+ ACRES in beautiful SWVA, this 5 BEDROOM/4 BATH home is conveniently located minutes from both the Virginia Creeper Trail and Abingdon Vineyards. Built in 2009, this custom, one-owner home features HW flooring, extensive wood molding and trim, 2x6 walls, 50 year architectural shingle roof, and Andersen windows. The updated kitchen boasts NEW quartz counter-tops, soft close cabinetry, copper sink, recessed lighting, walk-in pantry, and a center island for food prep. The over-sized master bedroom ensuite features a spacious tiled walk-in shower, NEW quartz counter-tops, 2 walk-in closets, a private dressing area, built-ins and plantation shutters. Step into the adjoining sunroom, where the stunning wall of windows showcases the incredible views from this property. Upstairs there's a 5th bedroom with a view, full bath, home office, rec room, and an ''other'' space - the perfect spot for a media room. Plus, there's storage galore! Zoned Agricultural (A-2), this property is the perfect mini-farm as the acreage is already partially fenced and produces an average of 60 rolls of hay 3x a year. Plus, there's a 3 sided barn and small equipment shed for storage. RECENT UPDATES - 2021: Interior professionally painted, installed radon mitigation system, encapsulated crawl space, NEW quartz counter-tops in kitchen and master bath, and NEW master bath glass shower door. The energy efficient home has zoned heating/cooling with a geothermal system for the main level and an HVAC system (2018) for level 2. The attached 2 car garage is spacious and includes a separate workshop area. The outdoor space is the perfect spot for relaxing - an open back deck with a stone fireplace. Well landscaped, the yard is filled with a variety of plants and flowers for those with a green thumb. Experience the exceptional quality of this 6500+ finished sq. foot home today. Schedule a private showing!

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abingdon, VA
Real Estate
City
Abingdon, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Abingdon, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recessed Lighting#Flowers#Glass#Home Office#Bedroom Home#Swva#Abingdon Vineyards#Hw Flooring#Interior#New
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Highland Park, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

House of the Month: 4201 Versailles Avenue

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including this pristine corner lot, situated atop one of Highland Park’s most sought-after blocks. Its immaculate resort-style backyard, fitted with an outdoor fireplace, Texas-sized pool, and fully covered patio area, make this a true entertainer’s dream home. Inside, this stunning English Tudor features inlaid hardwood floors, incredibly detailed woodwork, and oversized formals fit for holiday celebrations. The kitchen is equipped with custom Alder cabinets, stainless Viking appliances, a large island with plenty of bar seating, tumbled marble backsplash, and a spacious walk-in pantry. The first-floor primary suite has plenty of space for two, including double vanities, a large walk-in closet, and a separate tub and shower. Explore even more luxuries from the wine room to the state-of-the-art media room, gym, and game room.
Real Estatecountryliving.com

Terraced Cotswolds cottage in sought-after village for sale

Nestled in the middle of a terrace in one of the most sought-after, biscuit-hued villages in the Cotswolds, Fairview Cottage has been lovingly renovated by its current owners to an exacting standard and has just hit the market for £750,ooo. Perched in the village of Longborough, just 2.5 miles north...
Hastings, MNHastings Star Gazette

Tudor-style home features three bedrooms, large sunroom, inground pool

120 9th Street W — listed by Coldwell Banker Realty. Tudor-style home with tons of character and charm. Includes a large private backyard with an inground pool and two garages. The home includes a large living room with coved ceilings and a fireplace with a beautiful wood mantel. The sunroom...
Hamlet, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

198 COLE STORE RD, HAMLET, NC 28345

Precious ranch style home with 4 bed and 2.5 baths. Enjoy the outdoors with acreage, entertaining spaces, and massive detached garage that includes an office. Recently remodeled, the kitchen features a vaulted ceiling with skylights, custom oak cabinetry, floor to ceiling windows, and ceramic flooring with a custom inlay. The living room features a custom stone wall with gas burning fireplace. The master bedroom is large enough for a King size bedroom, oversized furniture and spacious sitting area. The on-suite master bath includes a walk in closet, ceramic tile, and tub/shower combo. The screened in back porch and covered pavilion are perfect spots for hanging out with family and friends!
The Woodlands, TXClick2Houston.com

7-bedroom, 8.5-bath mansion in The Woodlands sold for $7.5M

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A seven bedroom, 8.5-bath home in The Woodlands was sold for approximately $7.5 million last week. According to the Houston Business Journal, the home, located at 99 West Grand Regency Circle was listed on the market in May and was then listed as “sold” last week.
Caseyville, ILTelegraph

Look inside this $1.9 million Caseyville mansion

Here's your chance to own. your very own, modern mountain resort in OFallon Schools (K-12). It features an over 7,000-plus square-foot home on 4-plus acres, two lakes, granite saltwater pool and a luxury outbuilding. This is located at 139 Long Branch Lane in Caseyville. A custom double door entry opens...
Real Estatetallahasseemagazine.com

Stunning Pool Home Overlooks Lake Pisgah in Centerville Conservation Community

Relax on the rocking chair front porch with horse paddock views, or enjoy a backyard that features two porches, summer kitchen, wood burning fireplace and concrete-paved pool deck. Inside, the fantastic open floor plan boasts beautiful appointments throughout, including 10-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood flooring, tall doors, plantation shutters and detailed millwork.
Frederick, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

51 Winchester Street

Welcome to 51 Winchester St. This hidden gem is completely renovated and ready for it's new owner. Across the street from Harmen Field Park, this 1925 row home is perfect for rest, play and relaxation. The home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with the option to utilize the fully finished basement as a possible 3rd bedroom. With over 1400 finished square feet of living space, there are plenty of options. The main floor features two family rooms and a beautiful kitchen with eat-in area. The peaceful yard is low maintenance and has a large storage shed. Entertaining on the patio is going to be your new favorite activity. Short walk to the canal, downtown Frederick and Baker Park. Up the street from the Maryland Schools for the Deaf. Close to shopping, dining, and major commuter routes. Come see it today before it's gone!!!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

42387 Nelsonville Terrace

Brand new 4-level townhome with rooftop terrace just steps from Brambleton Town Center ready for December move-in! Entertaining is made easy with the bright and open main living level that features a large great room, spacious dining room, and rear kitchen that seamlessly opens to the covered outdoor living space. The chef inspired kitchen is complete with Ariel quartz countertops, Stone Gray cabinets, expansive center island, and stainless steel appliances. The second floor boats an impressive primary suite with huge walk in closet, and a spa-like primary bath with quartz countertops and oversized shower. The second floor also has two sizable secondary bedrooms and a conveniently located laundry room. The third floor has an additional full bath and a light-filled loft that opens to the rooftop terrace that is the perfect place to unwind. The lower level has a spacious den that is perfect for a home office and an additional powder room.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBD Willis Street , Homesite 37

BRAND NEW END-UNIT MODEL HOME FOR SALE! Stunning 2-Car Garage, 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Townhome. This Shiflett II floor plan offers hardwood stairs and upgraded LVP flooring throughout the lower and main levels plus hallway and laundry room on the upper. The Chef+GGs Kitchen has an oversized 12+GG island and an array of upgrades including soft-closing white cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, an apron sink, wall microwave/oven combo, cooktop with griddle, and ducted range hood. The decadent Owner+GGs Suite features a tray ceiling and a designer+GGs shower. All bathrooms are upgraded to include soft-closing cabinets, quartz, or granite countertops, and 12x24 bathroom tiling. Large Cantilevered Deck included. Highlander Park offers luxury townhomes in the Historic District of Downtown Fredericksburg, walkable to exceptional dining and shopping, and the VRE. This model home leaseback opportunity won+GGt last long, call today to learn more! *Photos are for illustrative purposes and may differ from actual home.
MLSmidfloridanewspapers.com

Meticulous home with backyard paradise

This home is located at 825 Golfside Lane in Sebring. This property is priced at $299,900 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. Welcome to your own backyard paradise! Splish, splash! Enjoy this amazing brand new, salt water, heated pool/spa that will take your...
Real Estatecorporatehousingbyowner.com

Executive Broadmoor 2 Bedroom

Stunning , all on one level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on W. Cheyenne Rd.. with 1 carport. Location is near historic Broadmoor Hotel, with easy access to miles of urban and mountain trails. Masters suite with private full bath, walk in closet and king bed . Second bedroom is office and full size futon with walk in closet. Kitchen has granite counter and ample working space, separate dinning – living room combination with gas fireplace. Sit on your balcony and listen to the Cheyenne creek rolling by. Then take a swim in the inside pool and hot tub area ,attached is the fitness center and outdoor balcony off the pool. Plenty of shade and nature surrounds you in the gated development of Village of Cheyenne Creek. Access to the Fountain Creek trail is only 5 blocks, and you’re only about a mile and a half from downtown and Cheyenne Canon. American the Beautiful Park and the Olympic Museum are 10 minutes by bike.
Alameda, CAMercury News

East End lagoon home

This delightful pre-WWII house was built in 1938 and has an amazing backyard with a deck on the lagoon to launch your stand-up paddleboard or kayak. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasts many upgrades, including an updated kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, a light blue glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances with a gas range oven.
Real EstateTravelPulse

Beach House One Bedroom Butler Suite

The Beach House One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. Radiating classic elegance and understated simplicity, these one-bedroom Love Nest Butler Suites offer the utmost in comfort and contemporary luxury. The spacious bedroom and comfortable sitting area feature rich mahogany furnishings, modern stone floors and tastefully elegant British Colonial accents. The suite's marble bath is complete with a double vanity, walk-in shower and a soaking tub. Situated just a short stroll away from the cerulean waters of Emerald Bay, in the Beachhouse Village, on the second and third floors, these beautiful suites boast a furnished, private balcony with views of the lush, tropical gardens to enjoy with the one you love. Butler Elite and 24-hour room service are included.
Real EstatePark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

1500 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bath, private spacious one

1500 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bath, private spacious one level home with attached 2 car garage, W/D, 2 storage sheds, lots of parking, views, yard. No smoking, pets negotiable. $1650 Poncha Springs. 970-471-1755.

Comments / 0

Community Policy