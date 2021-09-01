Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

New TikTok Trend Has Kids Pranking Parents

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trend going around on TikTok has parents at the butt end of the joke! Kids are pretending to make a video essay on why they think they deserve a scholarship. Except the scholarship is fake, but the parents don’t know that. So they’re sitting there and listening to their kids make up wild stories about their life to make it seem like they’ve struggled way more than they have in order to win the money. And the parents’ reactions are priceless…

