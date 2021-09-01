Title Alliance Launches First Podcast, Title Alliance LIVE

RWJBarnabas Health has further amplified its efforts to address equity and promote an antiracist culture throughout the organization and the communities it serves with the development of the Black Executive Alliance (BEA), the health system announced on Aug. 30. As part of its organizational and systemic culture shift to end racism, the BEA will actively contribute to the professional growth and personal development of executive-level African American and Black employees of RWJBarnabas Health and its affiliates. The BEA aims to focus on increasing the recruitment, retention, and elevation of Black people to executive roles in health care and to nurturing and guiding the current and next generation of leaders within RWJBarnabas Health and its surrounding communities.