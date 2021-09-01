Cancel
Reiter Affiliated Companies Renews Commitment to Support Ventura County Youth

Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

OXNARD, Calif. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Reiter Affiliated Companies (RAC), a family-owned agricultural grower of fresh berries in Ventura Country, has reaffirmed its commitment to support the communities where it operates by donating $37,500 to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme (BGCOP) for the Nyeland Center in Oxnard and having a volunteer day at the center.

