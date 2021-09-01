Wisconsin Football: 3 Nittany Lions to know for Saturday’s game

The Wisconsin football team is just a few days away from kicking off their 2021 campaign. They will face Penn St. on Saturday at 11:00 am at Camp Randall Stadium. While Penn St. is a conference opponent, they aren’t an opponent the Badgers play every year. The Nittany Lions are in the East division, so they don’t play each other every year. In fact, the Badgers haven’t played the Nittany Lions since 2018, when they lost 22-10 on the road.